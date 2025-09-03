Scanning the USL Championship Landscape as the Postseason Push Begins: USL All Access

Published on September 3, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)







On the latest edition of USL All Access, Mike Watts and Devon Kerr cast their eye across the USL Championship as the season enters its final two months, breaking down both conferences and the playoff races that are beginning to heat up while making predictions as to which teams are going to be making a move up the standings in both the East and the West.

Watts and Kerr also look back at a wild weekend of action on the field that saw Louisville City FC clinch a playoff place, Orange County SC and Birmingham Legion FC play one of the games of the season and the aftermath of El Paso Locomotive FC's comeback against Phoenix Rising FC. They also discuss Finn Sundstrom's decision to turn pro with North Carolina FC, and why Kerr believes it's the right move for the newly-minted United States U-20 ID Camp call-up.

