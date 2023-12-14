Saturday: Christmas Clawsapalooza in the Claws Cove

December 14, 2023 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release







JERSEY SHORE, NJ - Join us on Saturday, December 16th in the Claws Cove from 10 am to 4 pm for Christmas Clawsapalooza featuring a full set of in-person only ticket and merchandise specials!

The specials that day include the following:

40% Off the Entire Team Store

Everything in the store will be 40% off including shirts, hoodies, novelties, and a wide selection of BlueClaws caps!

Can't make it to the ballpark on Saturday? Click here to shop online with this offer live exclusively between 10 am and 4 pm on Saturday!

12 Days of BlueClaws Ticket Deals

Take advantage of the previous 12 Days of BlueClaws ticket offerings including:

- Free Suite Outing with Two or More Full/Half Season Memberships

- Fire Pit Outing with Purchase of 10-Game Partial Membership

- BOGO Thirsty Thursday and Saturday Club Memberships

- 1st Pitch & On-Field Photo With 10-Game Partial Membership

- $150 Food Credit with Purchase of $850 Luxury Suite Outing

BlueClaws Holiday Packs Wrapped In-Person

The BlueClaws Holiday Pack includes a BlueClaws mini plan (tickets to five top games, dinner/dessert/boardwalk game play at each game), plus a BlueClaws hoodie and winter cap, and two experiences. Order in-person on Saturday and we'll wrap the merchandise items in person!

BOGO Available Single-Game Tickets

BlueClaws single-game tickets are currently on sale for select games. On Saturday at the Claws Cove, buy one ticket and get one free (offer not valid on Fire Pits).

