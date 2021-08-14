Saturday, August 14 vs. Biloxi Shuckers: 6:05 PM CT: Trustmark Park

August 14, 2021 - Double-A South League (AA South) - Mississippi Braves News Release







Mississippi Braves (ATL) (52-36, 1st, AA-S South, +2.5) vs.

Biloxi Shuckers (MIL) (32-56), 4th, AA-S South, -20.0)

Pitching Matchup: RHP Bryce Elder (6-1, 3.60) vs. RHP Lucas Erceg (0-4, 5.87)

Game #89 | Home Game #46

Radio: 103.9 FM WYAB and (LISTEN LIVE LINK)

TV: MiLB.TV

Today's Roster Moves:

N/A

Tonight's Promotions:

Post-Game Fireworks: Stay after the game for another exciting Post-Game Fireworks Show!

Princess Night: Give your Princess a night she'll always remember when we transform the ballpark into a storybook fairytale! Be sure to bring your camera to snap a few photos with our real-life Princesses, who will be available throughout the game.

Gold Glove Charities Night: The Mississippi Braves are partnering with Gold Glove Charities and Children's of Mississippi for a special night at Trustmark Park. There will be a game-used jersey auction featuring names of local kids battling cancer.

City of Clinton Night: The M-Braves will celebrate the citizens and businesses from Clinton!

TODAY'S GAME: Riding a season-high seven-game winning streak, the M-Braves play game five of a six-game series at Trustmark Park against the Biloxi Shuckers (MIL) on Saturday night. This is the 23rd of 30 meetings between the clubs in 2021. The season series is tied at 11-11. The last meeting will be at MGM Park in Biloxi, August 31-September 5. The Shuckers lead the all-time series, 69-63, and are 33-30 in games played at Trustmark Park.

M-BRAVES FLIRT WITH NO-HITTER IN 4-1 WIN ON FRIDAY: The M-Braves stretched their winning streak to seven games on Friday night with a 4-1 victory over Biloxi, clinching the series win. David Hamilton hit a leadoff homer in the top of the ninth, to break up the no-hit bid. The Braves settled for a one-hitter, including 5.0 no-hit innings by Victor Vodnik, then 3.0 hitless innings from Odalvi Javier and Daysbel Hernandez. Jacob Pearson hit a 3-run home run in the second inning, and added an RBI single in the four, producing all four runs.

SEVEN-GAME WINNING STREAK: The M-Braves are currently on their longest winning streak of the season. Over the current streak, the M-Braves outscored their opponents 41-9 (+32), including three shutouts. The M-Braves have given up just seven hits in the last three games. The longest winning streak in M-Braves history is eight games, August 3-12, 2016 vs. Pensacola and Mobile.

FIRST PLACE CLUB: The M-Braves have held at least a share of first place in all by two days, since June 24. The top two records in the Double-A South, regardless of division, make the Championship Series.

13-GAME HITTING STREAK FOR LANGELIERS: Shea Langeliers is on a season-high 13-game hitting streak, batting .392 with five home runs, four doubles, 10 RBI, and 14 runs scored. The longest streak in the league this season is 15 games.

- Langeliers is 25-for-57 in catching opposing base stealers, 44%. His 25 caught stealings are T-1st in MiLB, while nine double plays and 60 assists are tops among catchers in MiLB.

TOP HOME RUN HITTING TEAM IN CLUB HISTORY: The M-Braves have blown past the M-Braves record for homers in a single season (97, 2017) with 115 in 88 games. The club ranks 2nd in the Double-A South, and 6th in Double-A.

- The M-Braves have hit 71 home runs on the road, and a record 44 at Trustmark Park. The all-time franchise record for homers is 147, set by the 1997 Greenville Braves. The 2021 team is on pace for 157 home runs in 120 games this season.

- The M-Braves have set a new M-Braves record with five players in double-digits for home runs: Shea Langeliers leads the way with 19, while Drew Lugbauer has 14, Greyson Jenista has 13, Wendell Rijo has 12, and CJ Alexander has 10. With one more home run, Langeliers will become just the third M-Braves player to reach 20 homers in a single season, joining Ernesto Mejia (26, 2011), and Ryan Casteel (21, 2019).

TOPS IN PITCHING AND DEFENSE: The M-Braves lead the league, and are 2nd in Double-A baseball, and 5th in MiLB, with a 3.61 ERA. M-Braves hurlers have served up just 59 home runs, which is the fewest in Double-A baseball, and T-8th fewest in all of minor league baseball. The starting rotation holds a 3.62 ERA, 3rd in Double-A baseball. The M-Braves still lead Double-A and rank T-4th with a .983 fielding percentage, 52 errors in 88 games.

48 WINS SINCE MAY 19: Despite a 9-game losing streak, July 17-25, since May 19 (starting 4-8), the Braves are 48-28. The 48 wins are tops in Double-A over that time.

8-4 ROAD TRIP TO PENSACOLA AND BIRMINGHAM: The M-Braves went 4-2 at Pensacola, and Birmingham during a 12-game road trip, July 27-August 8. The club hit .237 with 26 home runs (by 10 different players), averaging 4.8 runs per game. The pitching staff posted a 3.23 ERA with 141 strikeouts, 46 walks, and .220 opponents batting average.

- Shea Langeliers hit .351 with four doubles, two home runs, and 1.006 OPS to lead the offense, while RHP Bryce Elder went 3-0 with a 3.60 ERA, 25 strikeouts, five walks, RHP Spencer Strider was 1-1 with a 3.18 ERA, 21 strikeouts, two walks, and RHP Freddy Tarnok was 1-0 with a 0.82 ERA, 18 strikeouts, six walks.

ANOTHER PITCHER OF THE MONTH AWARD: RHP Bryce Elder was named the Double-A South Pitcher of the Month for July, after going 4-1 with a 2.73 ERA over five starts. Another former Longhorn, Nolan Kingham took home the award in June, also wearing the #58 on his back. The Decatur, TX native has logged five straight starts of 7.0 innings. In 16 starts between Rome and Mississippi, Elder is 7-2 with a 3.13 ERA, 36 walks, 99 strikeouts, and 1.13 WHIP. He ranks 2nd in all of MiLB with 89.0 IP.

FRANCHISE RECORD SEVEN HOMERS ON JULY 27: The M-Braves set an M-Braves, and franchise record for homers in a game on July 27, at Pensacola with seven in a game, and four during the 7th inning. The previous franchise record was five in a game (3x: 8/14/99 vs Orlando, 7/1/92 vs Knoxville, 9/3/04 vs West Tenn). The four home runs in an inning matched the franchise record, tying the four-hit on 7/7/86 vs. Memphis.

ANOTHER WINNING MONTH: The M-Braves went 14-13 in July, and have not had a losing month this season. The M-Braves had the best June in club history, going 18-8, and were 12-12 in May. The 44 home runs in July were the most in any month in club history.

TURNAROUND FOR SHEWMAKE: Since June 17, Braden Shewmake is batting .338 with eight doubles, two triples, five home runs, 21 RBI, and 20 runs scored in his last 34 games. Prior to June 17, in his first 31 games, Shewmake was batting .133.

TOPS IN STRIKEOUT PERCENTAGE: Reliever Indigo Diaz over 38.0 innings this season between Rome and Mississippi has allowed, 15 hits, 3 ER, 11 walks, 72 strikeouts, 0 HR, 17.5 K/9, 5-1, 0.71 ERA, 0.71 WHIP, .119 BAA.

151 MAJOR LEAGUE DEBUTS: LHP Kyle Muller made his major league debut for the Atlanta Braves on June 16 vs. Boston. Muller became the first M-Braves alum to debut in 2021 and 151st all-time.

11 OF TOP-30 BRAVES PROSPECTS: The squad features both of Atlanta's first-round selections from the 2019 draft in catcher Shea Langeliers (#9) and shortstop Braden Shewmake (#21). They represent the third and fourth-ranked prospects in the organization, according to MLB.com. Overall, the M-Braves feature 11 of the Braves' Top 30 prospects by MLB Pipeline. After Langeliers and Shewmake, RHP Freddy Tarnok (10), RHP Bryce Elder (#11), OF Trey Harris (#12), RHP Victor Vodnik (#13), RHP Daysbel Hernandez (15), INF Greyson Jenista (#17), C.J. Alexander (#18), RHP Spencer Strider (19), INF and OF Justin Dean (#24) are among the Top 30.

AMONG THE LEAGUE LEADERS:Â

Shea Langeliers -HR (T-2nd, 19), Slugging (1st, .537), OPS (3rd, .880), XBH (T-5th, 31), Total Bases (3rd, 139), Hits (8th, 70), Runs (T-6th, 45), RBI (T-10th, 42)

Justin Dean - SB (1st, 23), Runs (T-10th, 43), 3B (T-9th, 3), Walks (T-11th, 35), OBP (14th, .347), Hits (T-11th, 67)

Drew Lugbauer - OBP (8th, .357), OPS (8th, .842), HR (8th, 14), Slugging (7th, .485)

Greyson Jenista - Walks (T-4th, 45), HR (T-9th, 13)

Brandon White - Saves (T-4th, 7)

Hayden Deal - IP (8th, 78.1), BAA (5th, .238), T-7th in starts (15), WHIP (5th, 1.24), ERA (4th, 3.56)

Bryce Elder - Wins (T-2nd, 6), Complete Games (T-1st, 1)

• Discuss this story on the Double-A South League message board...





Double-A South League Stories from August 14, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.