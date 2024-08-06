Saskatchewan Rush Sign Jake Boudreau

August 6, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Saskatchewan Rush News Release







SASKATOON, SK - The Saskatchewan Rush have signed defender Jake Boudreau to a one-year contract.

Boudreau is going into his third National Lacrosse League season. During the 2023/24 campaign, the Brampton product had nine goals and 27 points along with 132 loose balls and 25 caused turnovers.

"Jake Boudreau bring infectious energy to the lacrosse floor and the locker room. Combine that with his elite talent and you've got a cornerstone piece for many years," said GM Derek Keenan.

The 6'2 left has 40 points and 226 loose balls in 36 career NLL games.

After the latest signing, the Saskatchewan Rush still have Mike Messenger (franchised) and Cam Wengreniuk left unsigned from the 23/24 roster.

