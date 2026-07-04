Saskatchewan Roughriders at Ottawa RedBlacks - Fan Duel Canada Day Weekend
Published on July 3, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Ottawa RedBlacks YouTube Video
The Ottawa REDBLACKS host the Saskatchewan Roughriders on the Fan Duel Canada Day Weekend.
Check out the Ottawa RedBlacks Statistics
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