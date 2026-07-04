CFL Ottawa RedBlacks

Saskatchewan Roughriders at Ottawa RedBlacks - Fan Duel Canada Day Weekend

Published on July 3, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
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The Ottawa REDBLACKS host the Saskatchewan Roughriders on the Fan Duel Canada Day Weekend.

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Canadian Football League Stories from July 3, 2026


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