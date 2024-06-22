Saskatchewan Looks to Snap Two-Game Slide against Winnipeg

June 22, 2024 - Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

Saskatchewan Rattlers News Release







The Winnipeg Sea Bears (4-5) host the Saskatchewan Rattlers (5-4) at Canada Life Centre on Saturday in the second of four meetings between the clubs this season.

The game tips off at 6:30 p.m. CST / 7:30 p.m. CDT / 8:30 p.m. ET, with live coverage available on CEBL+ powered by BetVictor, TSN+, and on the CEBL mobile app available for iOS and Android devices. It will also be televised on Game+ in Canada.

The Rattlers are looking to snap their two-game losing streak after dropping a 105-77 decision Thursday at the hands of the Calgary Surge.

Jalen Harris scored 22 points on 50 per cent shooting, knocked down three threes, and had five assists in the loss. Bryson Williams was right behind Harris, scoring 19 points on 58 per cent shooting, while also snagging six rebounds.

The Sea Bears are coming off an exciting 88-84 victory against the Vancouver Bandits this past Wednesday, in which they trailed by 12 points heading into Target Score Time.

Justin Wright-Foreman exploded for 32 points on 52 per cent shooting, including a deep three pointer to seal the Winnipeg win. In total, he knocked down four threes and added five rebounds and four assists to lead the Sea Bears to the come-from-behind victory.

Emmanuel Akot also made an impact, scoring 15 points on 60 per cent shooting, hitting three three-pointers, and dishing out four assists.

Key matchup

Wright-Foreman vs. Harris is a battle of two of the best guards in the league.

Harris is currently averaging 26.7 points per game, 4.4 assists, 4.3 rebounds, and shooting 48 per cent from the field.

Wright-Foreman has made an instant impact for the Sea Bears, averaging 27.7 points per game, 4.7 assists, 3.3 rebounds, and shooting 47 per cent from the field.

Both of these guards have lit the league on fire this season and have no plans of slowing down.

Recent Matchup

The last time these teams faced off was back on May 22 when Saskatchewan claimed a 94-86 victory over Winnipeg.

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Elite Basketball League message board...





Canadian Elite Basketball League Stories from June 22, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.