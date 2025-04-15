NBA Prospect, NCAA Star Joins the Rattlers

April 15, 2025 - Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

Saskatchewan Rattlers News Release







Saskatoon, Sask. - The Saskatchewan Rattlers of the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) announced Tuesday that the club has signed 6-foot-5 Georgia native Jamir Chaplin for the 2025 season. The American wing made his professional debut during the 2024 NBA Summer League with the Milwaukee Bucks which led to an NBA Exhibit-10 contract with the Dallas Mavericks. Chaplin will look to make his international debut with the Rattlers on May 15, 2025.

"We are looking forward to adding Jamir to our line-up. His athleticism, versatility, and toughness will enable him to contribute in a variety of roles. We are expecting some big things out of him and he will play a major role in the success of our team this season.," said General Manager and Vice-President of Basketball Operations, Barry Rawlyk. "Jamir is not a guy that does a lot of talking, but chooses to let his actions do the talking for him. We know he is hungry for an opportunity to prove himself and he will have every opportunity to do so with the Rattlers this season."

Prior to his NBA Summer League debut, Chaplin played five years in NCAA D1 with University of Arkansas at Little Rock and University of South Florida. He has a collegiate career average of 8.2 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 0.8 steals, 0.4 blocks and 22.6 minutes in 132 games.

Prior to his collegiate career, Chaplin attended Meadowcreek High School where he helped lead the Mustangs to the 2019 state final and a 2017 Georgia Class 7A State Championship. He was named Gwinnett Daily Post Player of the Year in 2019 before enrolling at University of South Florida.

Chaplin played four years with the South Florida Bulls, averaging 6.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, 0.8 assists, 0.6 steals, 0.3 blocks, and 18.7 minutes in 98 games. As a senior, he matched his career-high with 17 points (Feb. 1) and scored in double digits eight times in total.

During the 2023-24 season, Chaplin transferred to University of Arkansas at Little Rock where he averaged 14.7 points, 6.4 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.3 steals, 0.6 blocks, and 33.9 minutes appearing in all 34 games. During this season, Little Rock finished at the top of the Ohio Valley Conference with a 14-4 record. The Trojans appeared in the OVC Tournament where they finished as the runner-up losing in the final to Morehead State. Chaplin finished his season setting new career-bests of 29 points, 15 rebounds, 5 assists, and 4 blocks. Chaplin was named to OVC All-Newcomer Team, All-OVC First Team, and NABC All-District (18) Second Team.

"I am super excited to join the Rattlers. I think this program is a great fit for me," said Chaplin. "I hope to accomplish a CEBL championship for the Rattlers, while also improving as a player all around."

Chaplin will join the Rattlers for the 2025 season to play alongside Deon Ejim, Anthony Tsegakele, Jaden Bediako, Cody John, NBA-experienced Nate Pierre-Louis, Isaac Simon, Declan Peterson, and Easton Thimm. Canadian Elite Basketball League free agency will continue leading up to the announcement of the full training camp roster prior to the Saskatchewan Rattlers home opener on May 15, 2025 at SaskTel Centre.

The full 2025 Rattlers schedule has been released, which features a new 24-game slate. The 2025 CEBL Playoffs are scheduled to begin Thursday, August 14 with the Conference Play-In games, followed by the Conference Semifinals on Saturday, August 16. The winners will advance to CW25 to join the Winnipeg Sea Bears (host team) and the top-ranked team from the Eastern Conference who are automatically seeded into the Conference Finals. The full playoff schedule with tipoff times will be announced at a later date.

