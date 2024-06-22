Sea Bears Add American Three-Point Marksman Scottie Lindsey

June 22, 2024 - Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

Winnipeg Sea Bears News Release







WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Sea Bears of the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) announced Saturday the signing of 6-6 American guard Scottie Lindsey. The product of Hillside, Ill. ranked top-five in the CEBL in scoring as a member of the Saskatchewan Rattlers in 2022, and most recently spent time with the NBA G League's Windy City Bulls.

Lindsey returns for a second season in the CEBL after a one-year hiatus, during which time he suited up for the Maine Celtics, Long Island Nets and Windy City Bulls in the NBA G League. His most productive stretch came in his 29-game campaign with the Celtics last season that saw him make 15 starts and average 11.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and 30.1 per cent shooting from deep.

In his 16 games with the Rattlers in 2022, Lindsey solidified his status as one of the league's preeminent three-and-D wings. His 19.8 points per game tied for fourth in the CEBL with Rattlers teammate Tony Carr, with the pair joining forces to lead the Rattlers to the league's fifth seed and a playoff berth.

"We are excited to add Scottie Lindsey to our team," said Mike Taylor, Sea Bears head coach and general manager. "Scottie will give us more versatility and CEBL experience, and his three-point shooting and ability to attack closeouts will help him fit into our system well."

The 28-year-old enjoyed a successful four-year collegiate career at Northwestern University, where he averaged a team-high 15.2 points per game on 36.2 per cent three-point shooting as a senior in 2017-18. In his junior season the year prior, he helped lead the Wildcats to the program's first-ever NCAA Tournament appearance. He finished his career inside the Wildcats' all-time top 20 in career points.

After joining the Detroit Pistons for the 2018 NBA Summer League, Lindsey signed with the Grand Rapids Drive, the team's NBA G League affiliate. He suffered a season-ending leg injury in December after averaging 10.5 points through 15 games.

The next year, Lindsey joined the G League's Erie Bayhawks, where he averaged 10.4 points and 37.1 per cent from three in 30 contests. He made his first overseas venture that summer to play with Benfica in Lisbon, Portugal for nine games.

In October of 2021, Lindsey was selected 17th overall in the G League draft by his home-state Windy City Bulls. He averaged 11.4 points and 4.5 rebounds through 33 games with the club before making his CEBL debut with the Rattlers that summer.

"I'm grateful for the opportunity to get back on the court and join this team," said Lindsey. "I've had great talks with the coaching staff and I'm excited to get to work with this organization."

"I just want to impact winning," he added. "This is already a talented team, and I'm here to do whatever it takes to help facilitate getting wins."

The signing of Lindsey is the latest move in a re-shuffling of the Sea Bears' group of American import players. After adding the league's current top scorer in Justin Wright-Foreman and waiving forward Darius Days on June 10, the team announced the release of 2023 league MVP Teddy Allen on Monday. Lindsey will fill the last of the team's three American spots alongside Wright-Foreman and centre Byron Mullens.

Lindsey will answer questions at the Sea Bears' 11 a.m. media availability today ahead of the team's home matchup with the Rattlers. He will be inactive for Winnipeg as they tip off the third contest in a four-game homestand that they have split 1-1 thus far. For tickets, visit seabears.ca/tickets.

