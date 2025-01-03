Sarah Nurse Named to December SupraStars of the Month

January 3, 2025 - Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Toronto Sceptres News Release







TORONTO, ON - The Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) announced yesterday the December SupraStars of the Month, presented by AIRSUPRA® (albuterol/budesonide) Inhalation Aerosol. The award recognizes three forwards, two defenders, and one goaltender at the conclusion of each month, determined as the players who most excelled on ice throughout the PWHL. Forwards are selected regardless of position.

The SupraStars of the Month, presented by AIRSUPRA, for the month of December have been recognized and includes Sceptres forward Sarah Nurse. See below for her write up and the full press release sent yesterday by the PWHL.

