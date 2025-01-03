Montréal's Catherine Dubois suspended for one game

January 3, 2025 - Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) News Release







NEW YORK AND TORONTO - The Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) today announced that, after an automatic review by the PWHL Player Safety Committee, Montréal Victoire forward Catherine Dubois has been suspended for one game.

The incident occurred at the end of the second period in Montréal's game against Boston on Dec. 30. Dubois was assessed a major penalty and a game misconduct for an illegal check to the head on Boston's Megan Keller, following an automatic review by the on-ice officials and the PWHL Central Situation Room.

The Player Safety Committee determined that Dubois delivered a hit with significant opposite directional force and speed and that the head was the main point of contact, where such head contact was avoidable. This is in violation of PWHL Rule 48.

The PWHL Player Safety Committee monitors all games and is responsible for providing independent review and recommendations on supplementary discipline. Chaired by Jayna Hefford, PWHL Senior Vice President of Hockey Operations, the committee also includes Cassie Campbell-Pascall, PWHL Special Advisor; Bill McCreary, a former NHL referee and Hockey Hall of Fame member; Mike Murphy, a long-time NHL executive and former VP of Hockey Operations; Matt McMahon, a member of the NHL's Player Safety department.

• Discuss this story on the Professional Women's Hockey League message board...





Professional Women's Hockey League Stories from January 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.