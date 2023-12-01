Santa Webbly Is Coming to Town

Santa Webbly is coming to town! Come get your picture taken on Friday, December 15th from 4:00 to 7:00 PM at the AquaSox front office (3802 Broadway) next to Funko Field.

Photos with Santa Webbly are FREE and he will be passing out gifts to all the good little baseball fans.

During the month of December, we will be participating in the Make-A-Wish Giving Tree program. Help bring smiles to the faces of wish children and their siblings with your donations of toys and gift cards! Items that are in need the most are: Disney dolls, Barbie, Toy Story toys, Batman toys, puzzles, story books, crayons, and travel card games.

Bring your own camera and holiday smiles!

While you're at the office, take advantage of holiday sales in the Frog Shop.

Please note that the AquaSox office will be closed Monday, December 25, and Tuesday, December 26.

