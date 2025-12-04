Saniya Rivers on the Mic at ASW!

Published on December 4, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Connecticut Sun YouTube Video







Saniya Rivers on the mic is always a good time

She had some hard-hitting questions for the players during 2025 All Star Weekend!







