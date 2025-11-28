Saniya Rivers: Defense Week

Published on November 28, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Connecticut Sun YouTube Video







Everywhere you looked... Saniya Rivers was in the action

Deflections, steals, blocks and pure defensive activity from the rook!

#WNBADefenseWeek







