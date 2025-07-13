Sandrine Mauron Signs for Tampa Bay Sun Football Club

July 13, 2025 - Gainbridge Super League (USLSL)

TAMPA, Florida - Tampa Bay Sun Football Club is delighted to announce the signing of Swiss international midfielder Sandrine Mauron, whose technical excellence and leadership align perfectly with our vision for the coming seasons.

Sandrine brings a wealth of top-level experience and is representing Switzerland at the UEFA Women's EURO 2025. Sandrine is a commanding presence in midfield with a proven ability to dictate tempo, control possession, and elevate team performance. She joins us fresh off a standout season with Servette Chênois Féminin, where her vision and composure were integral to their campaign.

Sandrine featured in 16 league matches last season, clocking 1,248 minutes of dynamic midfield play and contributing 3 goals. Since joining Servette in 2022, she has amassed 63 appearances and 14 goals, helping lead the club to a Swiss Championship in 2024 and back-to-back Swiss Cup titles in 2023 and 2024.

Prior to her return to Switzerland, Sandrine spent three seasons with Eintracht Frankfurt in the German Frauen-Bundesliga from 2019 to 2022. During her time in Germany, she made 59 league appearances and scored 2 goals, establishing herself as a disciplined and versatile midfielder in one of Europe's most competitive leagues. Her experience in the Bundesliga sharpened her tactical awareness, physical presence, and consistency at the highest level of club football.

"We are thrilled to welcome Sandrine," said Christina Unkel, President & General Manager. "Her tactical acumen, composure on the ball, and winning mentality make her a perfect fit for our style and ambition. The Sun will be watching Sandrine as Switzerland head into the quarterfinals of the UEFA Women's EURO 2025. It's great to see her and the Swiss team inspire a nation, and we can't wait for her to have her join us in Tampa Bay."

Everyone at Tampa Bay Sun Football Club welcomes Sandrine to the club.

