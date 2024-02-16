San Jose Giants Set 2024 Promotional Schedule

San Jose, CA - The San Jose Giants announced today their Promotional Schedule for the 2024 season. Click here to view the calendar in its entirety. Fans can guarantee their seats now for the most popular days by purchasing any one of the San Jose Giants Ticket Plans. Single game tickets go on sale Tuesday, February 20.

The promotional calendar continues the longtime traditions of Excite Ballpark while bringing new and old concepts with help from the team's alternate identities and fan-favorite theme nights. Key promotions in the calendar include:

Fireworks: Opening Night, 11 Friday Night Excite Credit Union Shows, July 3, three (3) Saturday shows

Bobbleheads: Military Gigante (April 6 & May 27), Patrick Bailey (May 11), Camilo Doval (June 1), Beer Batter Fan (June 15), Captain America (July 13), Paint Your Own Churro Bobblehead (July 27)

San Jose Churros: April 20, May 3, June 1, July 27, August 31

Beer Batter Weekend: June 14-16 (Beer Batter Fan Bobblehead + Jersey Auction + Father's Day)

Additional Gate Giveaways: Cooling Headband (April 20), Vamos Churros Flag (May 3), Campout Mug (June 29), 2024 Trading Card Set (July 1-2), Churro Ornament (July 26), Pride Sweatshirt (August 16), Hawaiian Shirt (August 17), Harry Potter Scarf (August 30)

Theme Nights: Military (April 6 & May 27), Star Wars (May 4), Marvel Weekend (July 12-13), Margaritaville (August 17) and Harry Potter (August 30)

Beer Batter Thursdays: every Thursday home game (10 total) Beer Batter pricing on select draft all game long

San Jose Giants single game tickets will go on sale Tuesday, February 20 at 10:00 AM. The San Jose Giants 2024 Opening Night is Friday, April 5 at Excite Ballpark against the Fresno Grizzlies. Ticket packages are on sale now. For more information on Ticket Offers call 408.297.1435, visit the Excite Ballpark Box Office or log on to sjgiants.com.

