San Jose Earthquakes vs. San Diego FC: Full Match Highlights: ALL QUAKES NO BRAKES!
Published on April 5, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
San Diego FC YouTube Video
Check out the San Diego FC Statistics
Major League Soccer Stories from April 5, 2026
- LAFC Weekly - Los Angeles FC
- FC Cincinnati Display New Look, Fight to Finish, But Come up Short in Result Despite Intriguing Performance - FC Cincinnati
- Galaxy Fall to Minnesota United, 2-1, at Home - LA Galaxy
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent San Diego FC Stories
- San Diego FC Falls, 3-0, to San Jose Earthquakes at PayPal Park
- SDFC Travels to Face the San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday Night
- SDFC Travels to Face the San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday Night
- San Diego FC Launches Woven into One Planet Month Presented by Palomar
- More Than a Partnership: Investing in San Diego's Next Generation