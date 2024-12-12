San Diego Wave FC Players Rank Among NWSL's Top 25 Selling Jerseys of 2024

December 12, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

San Diego Wave FC News Release







SAN DIEGO - The National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) announced today that four San Diego Wave FC players were listed in the top 10 of the league's best-selling jerseys of the 2024 season. Forward Alex Morgan (first), defender Naomi Girma (fourth), forward Jaedyn Shaw (fifth), and goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan (eighth) were the Wave's players featured among the league's top 25 best-sellers list.

This achievement is based on the NWSL's comprehensive data, which includes figures from third-party vendors, club-operated outlets, and league-generated sales channels.

The Wave dominated league-wide jersey sales throughout the year, leading as the top-selling club. The success was fueled by the launch of San Diego's 2024 kits, which immediately resonated with fans - drawing inspiration from the city's coastal beauty and vibrant culture. On the day of the launch alone, the sales totaled six figures in revenue between the club's pre-match top and the Del Sol and Poderosa kits.

Morgan, San Diego's captain, topped the NWSL's best-selling jersey list for this season. Despite retiring from her historic playing career in September, the forward's best-selling jersey highlights her 150 regular season appearances in the league where she scored 60 goals and made 23 assists.

Girma, a 2024 U.S. Soccer Player of the Year nominee, earned the fourth-place spot on the league's best-selling jersey list. The defender started in 20 matches for the Wave this season, making 17 tackles and 18 interceptions. The back-to-back NWSL Defender of the Year (2022 & 2023) also boasted a league-high 91.4 percent passing percentage throughout the 2024 season.

Shaw rounded the fifth-place spot on the NWSL's rankings. The forward finished her third professional season at 19 years old with four goals and one assist across 22 appearances in the regular season. Shaw also holds the league record for goals scored by a teenager (13).

Sheridan took the eighth spot and is the only goalkeeper on the list of best-selling jerseys. Across the 2024 season, the Canadian international started in 25 matches for San Diego, making 89 saves and recording six clean sheets in the regular season.

The NWSL's full Top 25:

Alex Morgan - San Diego Wave FC

Temwa Chawinga - Kansas City Current

Trinity Rodman - Washington Spirit

Naomi Girma - San Diego Wave FC

Jaedyn Shaw - San Diego Wave FC

Sophia Smith - Portland Thorns

Lo'eau LaBonta - Kansas City Current

Kailen Sheridan - San Diego Wave FC

Rose Lavelle - NJ/NY Gotham FC

Debinha - Kansas City Current

Christine Sinclair - Portland Thorns

Mallory Swanson - Chicago Red Stars

Kelley O'Hara - NJ/NY Gotham FC

Deyna Castellanos - Bay FC

Croix Bethune - Washington Spirit

Christen Press - Angel City FC

Marta - Orlando Pride

Claire Hutton - Kansas City Current

Michelle Cooper - Kansas City Current

Lynn Williams - NJ/NY Gotham FC

Jess Fishlock - Seattle Reign

Asisat Oshoala - Bay FC

Racheal Kundananji - Bay FC

Ally Sentnor - Utah Royals

Jen Beattie - Bay FC

