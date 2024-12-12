Kansas City Current Leads NWSL with Five Players on Top 25 Selling Jerseys of 2024

December 12, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Kansas City Current News Release







KANSAS CITY - The National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) announced the top 25 selling jerseys of the 2024 season Thursday morning, and the Kansas City Current led the way with a league-best five players on the list. Forward Temwa Chawinga (second), midfielder Lo'eau LaBonta (seventh), midfielder Debinha (tenth), midfielder Claire Hutton (18th) and forward Michelle Cooper (19th) were the Current players featured among the league's best-selling jerseys.

The Current's five players were the highest total of any NWSL team, one more than both the San Diego Wave (four) and Bay FC (four). The NWSL's list compiled data from third-party vendors, club-generated and NWSL-generated sales. Ahead of the 2024 season, the Current opened the first retail shop exclusively for an NWSL team on-site at CPKC Stadium.

"Our dedicated kit display and sales area, which incorporates the entire top floor of the team store at CPKC Stadium, helped promote both the KC Current and our players' brands. We're so excited to see that reflected on the NWSL's Top 25 selling jerseys list," said Kansas City Current Vice President, Head of Marketing Jocelyn Monroe. "Having our own store completely changed our gameday economics and was a tremendous driver of retail revenue throughout the season."

Chawinga, the 2024 NWSL MVP and Golden Boot winner, skyrocketed to the second-highest jersey sales total in the NWSL following the most impressive debut season in NWSL history. The Malawian forward captivated Current and NWSL fans alike with a record-setting 20-goal, six-assist season en-route to becoming the first player in franchise history to win both MVP and the Golden Boot award.

LaBonta checked in at seventh place on the NWSL's rankings. The Current's captain and "Celly Queen" is among the league's most popular players, and the veteran midfielder had another strong campaign in 2024. She was named to the 2024 NWSL Best XI Second Team after posting six goals and one assist in regular season play, along with 36 tackles won and 35 interceptions.

Debinha rounded out the top 10, checking in at tenth. The Brazilian international is one of the most well-respected midfielders in world football, as she was nominated for the FIFPro Women's World 11 and was ranked as the No. 80 player in the world by The Guardian in December 2024. She recorded three goals and six assists in NWSL regular season play.

A pair of the NWSL's next generation of stars, Hutton and Cooper, rounded out Kansas City's representatives on the list. Hutton was a finalist for NWSL Rookie of the Year and was a regular starter for the Current in midfield, forming a formidable partnership with LaBonta and Vanessa DiBernardo. Hutton also featured for the United States U-20 Youth National Team in the 2024 FIFA Under-20 Women's World Cup in Colombia and, most recently, was named a finalist for U.S. Soccer's Young Female Player of the Year Award. Cooper, a fan-favorite in Kansas City, made 17 starts and 23 total appearances in NWSL regular season and postseason play. The second year forward out of Duke recorded three goals and three assists for the Current in 2024.

The NWSL's full Top 25 list is below:

1. Alex Morgan - SD Wave

2. Temwa Chawinga - Kansas City Current

3. Trinity Rodman - Spirit

4. Naomi Girma - SD Wave

5. Jaedyn Shaw - SD Wave

6. Sophia Smith - Portland

7. Lo'eau LaBonta - Kansas City Current

8. Kailen Sheridan - SD Wave

9. Rose Lavelle - Gotham

10. Debinha - Kansas City Current

11. Christine Sinclair - Portland

12. Mallory Swanson - CHI

13. Kelley O'Hara - Gotham

14. Deyna Castellanos - Bay FC

15. Croix Bethune - Spirit

16. Christen Press - ACFC

17. Marta - ORL

18. Claire Hutton - Kansas City Current

19. Michelle Cooper - Kansas City Current

20. Lynn Williams - Gotham

21. Jess Fishlock - Seattle

22. Asisat Oshoala - Bay FC

23. Racheal Kundananji - Bay FC

24. Ally Sentnor - Utah

25. Jen Beattie - Bay FC

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from December 12, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.