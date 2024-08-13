San Diego Wave FC and Defender Sierra Enge Agree to Mutual Contract Termination

August 13, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

San Diego Wave FC News Release







SAN DIEGO - San Diego Wave FC today announced that the club and Sierra Enge have agreed to mutually terminate the player's contract, waiving the defender/midfielder to allow her to pursue other opportunities abroad.

"We would like to thank Sierra for all her contributions to the club," said San Diego Wave FC Sporting Director and General Manager Camille Ashton. "She has been an incredible teammate, on and off the pitch, and we wish her all the success in her upcoming chapter."

Enge was drafted by San Diego as the 13th overall pick in the 2023 NWSL Draft from Stanford University. In nearly two seasons with the Wave, the Cardiff, Calif. native made 22 appearances and 15 starts across all competitions. The defender also scored two goals in her rookie season to help clinch the 2023 NWSL shield.

In her collegiate career, Enge played at Stanford from 2019-2022, where she helped the Cardinal to one NCAA Championship and three Pac-12 titles. The Stanford standout appeared in 79 games (57 starts) while tallying five goals and 13 assists. The midfielder also earned Pac-12 Scholar-Athlete of the Year (2022), United Soccer Coaches All-Region third team (2021) and United Soccer Coaches All-Region second team (2020-21).

