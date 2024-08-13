Kansas City Current Opens the Women's Cup with Semifinal Matchup against Mamelodi Sundowns

August 13, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Kansas City Current News Release







KANSAS CITY - For the first time ever, The Women's Cup takes a visit to CPKC Stadium as the Kansas City Current welcomes four top clubs from around the world to Kansas City. The club faces South African club Mamelodi Sundowns for the tournament semifinal Wednesday, Aug. 14 at 8 p.m. CT. The match will follow the first semifinal between Atlético de Madrid (Spain) and INAC Kobe Leonessa (Japan) Wednesday at 5. p.m. CT. Both matches will be broadcast on VIZIO WatchFree+, channel 1301. Kansas City fans can listen to Dave Borchardt and Jillian Carroll Letrinko call the Current's match live on 90.9 The Bridge or on the KC Current App in English and Portuguese.

The Kansas City edition of this international tournament connects four continents, as the Current wrap up the club's International Summer of Soccer with another high-quality competition. For The Women's Cup finale, CPKC Stadium will host a second doubleheader Saturday, Aug. 17 at 5 and 8 p.m. CT with a third-place match preceding the championship between the semifinal winners.

This is the second opportunity this summer for the Current to play for international hardware. Last week, Kansas City defeated the North Carolina Courage 2-0 in NWSL x Liga MX Summer Cup Semifinal. Two minutes into the Aug. 6 semifinal, forward Temwa Chawinga followed up on midfielder Debinha's blocked shot, popping the ball into the net and putting Kansas City up 1-0. In the second half, the Current extended its lead with help from Debinha once again. This time it was Chawinga's blocked shot and Debinha jumping on the opportunity to score, her fourth of the tournament. The goal put Debinha one below tournament Golden Boot leader Aisha Solórzano from Club Tijuana and she has now scored in the Current's last three matches across all competitions.

For Mamelodi, domestic play in the 2024 SAFA Women's League has been just as successful. The club leads the league with a 23-point buffer on the second-place team, conceding only 12 goals in 20 matches. In Mamelodi's last match before traveling overseas, the Sundowns defeated Copperbelt 3-2 to secure a six-match winning streak. Sundowns forward Miche Minnies scored her ninth goal of the season in the 28th minute of that match to catch up to the opposing side, 1-1. Although Copperbelt was able to pull ahead at the half, defender Karabo Makhurubetshi and forward Lelona Daweti secured the victory for Sundowns, scoring a goal each.

BANYANA BA STYLE: THE SUNDOWN WAY

With six titles in the SAFA Women's League, the premier South African league, the Sundowns are the most successful women's club in the country. Formed in 2009, the women's team already has a rich identity, including the nickname "Banyana Ba Style" which translates to "Girls of Style" because of the club's unique approach to the game and skillful play. With 80 goals in the club's first 20 matches of the season, Sundowns are poised for another run at the title, which Mamelodi has claimed every year since 2019. Last year also provided the team with two more trophies in both the COSAFA and CAF Champion's Leagues.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Kansas City Current defender Alana Cook - The two-time NWSL Defender of the Year finalist started her Kansas City tenure as sharp and precise as ever, marking a team-high three interceptions as well as accurate passes (56) in the Current's last matchup. Cook joined Kansas City this August and has become an anchor for the Current's summer play, helping fill out the back line during the semifinal clean sheet Aug. 6. Her skill on and off the ball has banked her a spot as one of the best defenders in the NWSL since she joined the league.

Mamelodi Sundowns forward Boitumelo Rabale - Leading scorer of the already high scoring squad, Rabale is a constant offensive threat and added a hat trick July 7 to reach 11 goals so far in the Sundown's regular season. Named Player of the Tournament in the 2023 CAF Women's Champions League, the striker is a part of the Lesotho National Team and spent time playing in the United States before joining Sundowns in 2021.

THE WOMEN'S CUP

This will be the sixth edition of the Women's Cup, and the third mini tournament of 2024. Juventus and Brazil's Palmeiras will face off for the championship of the Louisville leg of the cup Aug. 13, joining NY/NJ Gotham FC, who won a Women's Cup competition in Colombia in March. The winners of the four tournaments this year will eventually face off in a champions tournament at a to-be-determined location to claim another Women's Cup title. The tournament began in 2021, hosted by Louisville, with its goal to increase international club competition. Since its establishment, more than ten different countries have competed, with the Current marking the fifth NWSL club to participate.

JULY BEST XI

Three Current players were added to the July NWSL Best XI, presented by Amazon Prime: midfielders Lo'eau LaBonta and Debinha along with forward Kristen Hamilton. With the additional June selections, six total members of the Current made the final cut this summer based on impressive performances in international play. As the Current captain, LaBonta played every possible minute on the pitch, scoring a rocket in the opening Summer Cup match against Houston July 20. In the same match, Hamilton added her name to the score sheet twice with a goal and assist, repeating the pattern against Pachuca July 27 to become the first player in Summer Cup to record a goal and assist in consecutive matches. Debinha also played all 270 minutes in July, finding the back of the net twice in a brace against Pachuca to shut down the Liga MX Femenil side 3-0.

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from August 13, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.