San Diego Sockers Match Day Guide at Tacoma

December 7, 2024 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

San Diego Sockers News Release







The San Diego Sockers--presented by Kaiser Permanente San Diego--are set to kick off their 2024/2025 Major Arena Soccer League (MASL) season with an opener against the Tacoma Stars at the accesso ShoWare Center in Kent, Washington on Saturday, December 7, 6:05pm. This match promises to be another tough encounter as both teams look to start their campaigns on a high note.

TEAM UPDATES

San Diego Sockers

The Sockers begin their quest for a 17th indoor soccer championship with a revamped roster for the new season. The core of the squad remains, but GM Chiky Luna has added some grit, skill and with some new and returning players.

The former Texas Outlaws dynamic duo of forward Luiz Morales and midfielder Sebastian Mendez joined the team.

Spanish international Keko Gontan may be the best diamond in the rough as he has played for Spain and high-level club teams. Returning players feature midfielder Travis Pittman, defender Ben Ramin, and forward Taylor Walter-Bond.

Newcomers include defender Eli Zamora. San Diego will be without the services of two top scorers - Gabriel Costa, Leo De Oliveira - due to injury. Brandon Escoto is not on the roster due to immigration issues.

Tacoma Stars

The Tacoma Stars, led by star forward Nick Perera, again host San Diego to open the season. Perera, the reigning MASL MVP, will be crucial to Tacoma's success. The Stars have bolstered their squad with the return of goalkeeper Chris Toth, a top-five all-time MASL keeper.

KEY MATCHUP

The battle between San Diego's solid defense and Tacoma's potent attack will be a key factor. The Sockers' ability to shut down Perera and the Stars' offense could determine the outcome. Conversely, Tacoma's defense will need to be at its best to contain the Sockers' high-scoring forwards.

KEY PLAYERS TO WATCH

San Diego Sockers

Kraig Chiles: The team captain and a prolific scorer throughout his career. His leadership and goal-scoring ability make him a crucial player for the Sockers.

Boris Pardo: A three-time MASL Goalkeeper of the Year, Pardo is known for his exceptional shot-stopping skills and commanding presence in goal. His performance will be vital in keeping the Stars' attack at bay.

Tavoy Morgan: A dynamic forward with a knack for creating scoring opportunities, Morgan's skill, speed and agility make him a constant threat to opposing defenses.

Tacoma Stars

Nick Perera: A two-time MASL MVP, Perera is the focal point of Tacoma's offense. His ability to score and assist makes him a player to watch closely.

Chris Toth: Returning to the Stars, Toth is one of the top goalkeepers in MASL history. His experience and shot- stopping ability will be key to Tacoma's defensive efforts.

Michael Ramos: A versatile player who can contribute both offensively and defensively, Ramos' all-around game will be important for the Stars in this matchup.

THEY SAID WHAT?

GM Chiky Luna on offseason signings and the upcoming season "The team's additions were calculated to address weaknesses and improve their chances of winning, while the league's strength and weaknesses were acknowledged. I am excited for this year. We didn't need to move too much, but we had to really be careful and calculated on what we brought in is to help in what we were lacking last year to really win."

• Discuss this story on the Major Arena Soccer League message board...





Major Arena Soccer League Stories from December 7, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.