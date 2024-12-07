Comets Drop in OT Against Wave

December 7, 2024 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Kansas City Comets News Release







MILWAUKEE, WI - For the first time in 678 days, the Kansas City Comets suffered a defeat against the Milwaukee Wave. Saturday's contest ended with a 6-5 scoreline after overtime in favor of the Wave on their home opener at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena.

The Comets led for 59 minutes, 13 seconds of the 60 minutes in regulation on Saturday, but still left without a victory after late heroics from Wave's Ricardo Carvalho. A four-goal first quarter for the Comets had little offensive support in the final three frames as the Comets lost their first game this season, though they do get a point for an overtime loss.

Nicolau Neto returned to the starting lineup for the first time this season, joined by season debutant Chase Peterson. The newly signed Chilean product, Danny Malhue, also made his MASL debut for the Comets in MASL's greatest rivalry.

The Comets came out fast and furious, tallying the first three goals of the game. Zach Reget scored first 39 seconds into the contest, receiving a pass from Nacho Flores before turning and finding the corner. Shortly after, Rian Marques fed Marcel Berry for the midfielder's second goal in a Comets uniform. Reget scored his second of the night as he linked up with Marques for the powerplay score.

Milwaukee got on the board later in the opening frame as Andre Hayne scored for the hosts. After Lesia Thetsane's break towards goal was halted late in the first quarter, the Comets won their first challenge of the night as Milwaukee's William Banahene was called for a goalkeeper handball outside the box. Marques stepped up and converted the shootout attempt.

The second quarter posed a challenge for the Comets. Peterson was forced into the penalty box for reckless tackle and tripping penalties, but both penalties were successfully killed by the Comets. Ian Bennett eventually found MKE's second of the night late in the second quarter on a quick counter attack.

Following a scoreless third period, the Wave struck early in the fourth with a goal from Max Ferdinand as the Comets' lead was down to one. The Comets answered through a strong run from Marques, who battled off a blue card tripping penalty to restore a two-goal lead at 5-3.

It appeared the Comets had taken a three-goal lead when Lesia Thetsane scored by chipping the goalkeeper from inside the Comets' defensive half. After complaints, the officials discussed the matter. It was determined that one referee originally began to pull a blue card out of his pocket, though there was no official ruling, prompting MKE's goalkeeper to head towards the bench to get a 6th Attacker in during live play. Before reaching the bench, Milwaukee's goalkeeper returned to play as Thetsane's shot headed towards goal and eventually going in. To solve the chaotic situation, the officials deemed it fair to disallow the goal and deny the Comets of a three-goal lead but award them a free kick.

Milwaukee took advantage of a lessened deficit and cut into the lead once again 10:25 into the fourth quarter when Tony Walls reacted swiftly to knock in a rebound off the wall. Milwaukee later inserted a 6th Attacker, but that didn't appear to bring great success.

The Wave seemed to be running out of time and opportunities with the clock ticking in the final seconds. As the clock ran under the final 10 seconds, a loose pass in the box was pounced on by Carvalho to tie the game for the first time since the opening minute of the contest, which forced overtime.

Both teams had half-chances in overtime, but only one was there to take it. After 7:13 of overtime, Carvalho rose to the occasion once more as he delivered Milwaukee of the overtime victory.

The Comets were unable to keep the momentum they had in the opening frame. After outshooting MKE in the first quarter 11-4, MKE outshot KC 30-7 the rest of the game.

Marques produced a four-point night from two goals and two assists while Reget has now produced back-to-back multi-goal games. In his season debut, Neto had a strong performance and made 18 saves.

The Comets return home next Sunday when they host Panamanian great Blas Perez and the Dallas Sidekicks. Tickets for next week's contest are available now at kccomets.com.

SCORING SUMMARY

1st - KC Reget (Flores) 0:39; KC Berry (Marques) 1:23; KC Reget (Marques) 5:39 PP; MKE Hayne (Alvarez) 9:13; KC Marques SO 13:42. Penalties - MKE Hayne (bc- kicking) 5:11; MKE William Banehene (bc- GK handball outside the box) 13:41.

2nd - MKE Bennett (Alvarez) 14:24. Penalties - KC Peterson (bc- reckless tackle) 3:06; KC Peterson (bc- tripping) 11:21.

3rd - None. Penalties - None.

4th - MKE Ferdinand (Alvarez) 2:49; KC Marques (Thetsane) 4:04; MKE Walls (Oliveira) 10:25; MKE Carvalho 14:52. Penalties - None.

OT - MKE Carvalho (Sanchez) 7:13. Penalties - KC Marques (yc- severe unsportsmanlike manner) 1:52; KC Reget (yc- severe unsportsmanlike manner) 7:13.

Power Play - Comets 1/1, Milwaukee 0/2

Penalty Minutes - Comets 14, Milwaukee 6

Fouls - Comets 26, Milwaukee 18

Shots - Comets 18, Milwaukee 34

Blocks - Comets 10, Milwaukee 5

Attendance - 3,176

