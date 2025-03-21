San Diego Sockers 2 vs Turlock Cal Express
March 21, 2025 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)
San Diego Sockers YouTube Video
The official YouTube page of the San Diego Sockers.
Check out the San Diego Sockers Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Major Arena Soccer League message board...
Major Arena Soccer League Stories from March 21, 2025
- Wave Clinch Playoffs With Win Over Blast - Milwaukee Wave
- Sockers Sign Veteran GK Waltman - San Diego Sockers
- Sockers and Empire Tangle at Frontwave - San Diego Sockers
- Utica City Clinches Playoff Spot With Win Over Harrisburg - Utica City FC
- Playoff Berth, Positioning at Stake as Empire Faces Sockers Twice - Empire Strykers
- Heat Travel to Utica City Friday Night - Harrisburg Heat
- St. Louis Ambush Headed for Texas Showdown Saturday - St. Louis Ambush
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.