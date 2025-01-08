San Diego Mojo Sets Roster for Start of 2025 Season

January 8, 2025 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

San Diego Mojo News Release







SAN DIEGO - San Diego Mojo of the Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF), the premier women's professional volleyball league in North America, on Tuesday announced the roster for the much-anticipated 2025 season. The Mojo kick off the season against the Valkyries inside Additional Financial Arena tomorrow, Thursday, Jan. 9. The game will broadcast live on FS2 with first serve at 4:00 p.m. PT.

The final roster includes three returning Mojo players, two Olympians, four players with senior national team experience and 11 players overall that competed on Pro Volleyball Federation rosters during the inaugural season, as well as the Mojo's four 2024 PVF Draft selections.

Active Roster

No. Name, Position (School)

1 Rainelle Jones, Middle Blocker (Maryland)

2 Shara Venegas, Libero (Universidad Metropolitana)

7 Ronika Stone, Middle Blocker (Oregon)

8 Kendra Dahlke, Outside Hitter (Arizona)

10 Janaisya Moore, Outside Hitter (Tennessee)

16 Kamaile Hiapo, Libero (BYU)

19 DaYeong Lee, Setter

21 Regan Pittman, Middle Blocker (Minnesota)

23 Elise McGhee, Outside Hitter (Baylor)

24 Sarah Sponcil, Libero/Setter (UCLA)

26 Leyla Blackwell, Middle Blocker (Nebraska)

28 Keyla Lund, Outside Hitter (Pitt)

31 Maya Tabron, Outside Hitter (SMU)

32 Lauren Page, Middle Blocker (Oregon)

Practice Squad

No. Name, Position (School)

6 Kylie Cole, Setter (NC State)

9 Anna Church, Libero (Kansas)

Injured Reserve

No. Name, Position (School)

4 Oluoma Okaro, Opposite (Arizona State)

30 Devyn Robinson, Outside Hitter (Wisconsin)

Inactive/Exempt

No. Name, Position (School)

11 Yeliz Başa, Opposite

12 Rosir Calderón, Outside Hitter

San Diego is led by 2024 Pro Volleyball Federation Coach of the Year Tayyiba Haneef-Park, a three-time U.S. Olympian and two-time silver medalist who guided the Mojo to the PVF Championship Semifinals. Haneef-Park's assistant coaching staff includes the return of former SDSU head coach Deitre Collins-Parker, a three-time All-American and member of the U.S. team at the 1988 Seoul Olympics. The Mojo also welcome assistant coach Noel Carpio, who most recently served a two-year stint at Georgetown Hoyas.

The Mojo are hosting a Season Opener Watch Party at the PB AleHouse in Pacific Beach on Thursday, Jan. 9 at 4 p.m. PT.

San Diego opens the 2025 home schedule at Viejas Arena on Thursday, Jan. 16 at 7:05 p.m. against Orlando. San Diego will play all 14 home matches at Viejas Arena on the campus of SDSU, as well as 14 road matches during the 2025 campaign.

