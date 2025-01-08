PVF Media Rights Momentum Continues with Roku

January 8, 2025 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF) News Release







Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF) and Roku, the #1 TV streaming platform in the U.S.*, have announced a multi-year partnership, which marks the league's third major broadcast agreement in less than 90 days and Roku's latest live sports rights package and first women's professional sports partnership, significantly expanding the visibility of professional volleyball.

Roku will broadcast 16 PVF matches during the 2025 season, completing an unprecedented media rights expansion that, combined with PVF's previous CBS Sports and FOX Sports deals, increases the league's national television coverage by 350% compared to its inaugural season. The matches will be available to stream for free on The Roku Channel's Roku Sports Channel, and clips and highlights will be accessible through Roku's Sports Zone and Women's Sports Zone.

Following agreements with CBS Sports Network in November and FOX Sports in December, the Roku partnership will bring PVF's total national broadcast package to 45 matches across three major platforms in 2025. This comprehensive distribution strategy ensures that professional volleyball will be more accessible to fans than ever before.

"This partnership with Roku continues a transformative period in PVF's growth, delivering on our promise to provide national visibility for our athletes and sport," said Jen Spicher, CEO of Pro Volleyball Federation. "In just 90 days, we've built the most extensive broadcast footprint in professional volleyball, creating a strong foundation for our league as it enters its second season."

Partnering with the PVF builds on Roku's push into live sports and further bolsters the exclusive sports programming that will be available for audiences to enjoy for free through the Roku Sports Channel. PVF matches will join this premium sports lineup, marking Roku's first women's professional league partnership.

"Women's volleyball has a passionate and expansive fanbase, and PVF's position as the premier professional league makes them the ideal partner for Roku," said Joe Franzetta, Head of Sports, Roku Media. "As we continue to expand our sports offering, adding PVF as our first women's professional league partnership underscores our commitment to delivering premium live sports to a wider fanbase."

PVF's 2025 season begins on Thursday, January 9. For updates on PVF's schedule, partnerships, and additional exclusive content, visit ProVolleyball.com.

The Roku Channel is available to stream for free - no subscription or sign-up required. Audiences can watch it on Roku devices or TVs, and it's also easily accessible online at TheRokuChannel.com, iOS and Android devices, Amazon Fire TVs, Samsung TVs and Google TVs and other Android TV OS devices.

*By hours streamed (Hypothesis Group: Dec 2024)

• Discuss this story on the Pro Volleyball Federation message board...





Pro Volleyball Federation Stories from January 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.