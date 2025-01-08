Mojo Announce Watch Parties for Season-Opening Road Matches

SAN DIEGO - San Diego Mojo of the Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF), the premier women's professional volleyball league in North America, will host a pair of watch parties for the season-opening road matches this weekend. The Mojo will face the Orlando Valkyries in the PVF Season Opener on Thursday, Jan. 9 then travel to Ohio for a matchup with the Columbus Fury on Saturday, Jan. 11.

The Mojo will host a watch party at PB AleHouse in Pacific Beach for Thursday's game against the Valkyries with first serve set for 4 p.m. PT.

On Saturday, fans can join the Mojo at Union Kitchen + Tap's Encinitas location for the 4 p.m. PT first serve from Columbus.

Fans in attendance for all Mojo watch parties can visit the team's table to for a chance to win Mojo prizes, include ticket and merchandise giveaways. Food and drink specials will be available for all Mojo fans.

San Diego opens the 2025 home schedule at Viejas Arena on Thursday, Jan. 16 at 7:05 p.m. against Orlando. San Diego will play all 14 home matches at Viejas Arena on the campus of SDSU, as well as 14 road matches during the 2025 campaign.

Fans can secure their Mojo Season Membership HERE and single-game tickets HERE. For more information contact the team at tickets@sandiegomojovb.com or call (619) 984-6656 (MOJO).

