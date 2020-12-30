San Diego Gulls Statement on 2020-21 AHL Season

December 30, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release







"The San Diego Gulls are thrilled for the return of AHL hockey and the upcoming season beginning Feb. 5, 2021. The Gulls enter 2021 ready to begin where we left off last season as one of the league's top teams. Our number one priority is to provide a safe and healthy environment for our players, staff and working personnel throughout the upcoming season. We will continue to do our part to ensure the health and safety of our community while setting an example to help slow the spread of COVID-19. As the backbone of the Gulls organization, fans attending games at Pechanga Arena San Diego is our ultimate goal and we look forward to welcoming fans back to games when it is deemed safe to do so by local and state health authorities."

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 30, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.