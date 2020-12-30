Chicago Wolves Donate $250,000 to Local Charities

GLENVIEW, Ill. - The Chicago Wolves announced Wednesday they are donating $250,000 to five Chicago-area organizations -- $50,000 per charity -- to help them continue to provide important services to our community as 2020 turns to 2021.

The Wolves have selected A Just Harvest (7649 N. Paulina Street, Chicago), Common Pantry (3744 N. Damen Avenue, Chicago), Northern Illinois Food Bank (centers located in Geneva, Park City, Rockford and Joliet), PAWS Chicago (1997 N. Clybourn Avenue, Chicago) and South Suburban Humane Society (1103 West End Avenue, Chicago Heights) as the beneficiaries of these donations.

"This hasn't been an easy year for anyone, but these organizations are doing everything they can to help so many in need," said Chicago Wolves owner and chairman Don Levin. "By providing these donations on behalf of our fans, we intend to finish 2020 on a positive note and build hope for a much better year ahead."

"It has been very, very busy compared to other years," said A Just Harvest executive director Rev. Marilyn PagÃ¡n-Banks, who has served the Rogers Park-based organization for 18 years. "We have tried to be very adaptable, very flexible, so nobody goes hungry. We're feeding more people and doing more deliveries for those who can't leave their home. We're broadening our reach.

"So I was so excited when (Wolves senior vice president of operations) Courtney (Mahoney) said $50,000. I just never imagined that. It was like, 'What?' This will help us start the year really strong. The beginning of the year is typically hard, but this really helps us stay on solid footing into the new year."

The Wolves have contacted each organization to make arrangements to deliver the donations next week. To learn more about each charity's mission, please visit their websites: A Just Harvest (AJustHarvest.org), Common Pantry (CommonPantry.org), Northern Illinois Food Bank (SolveHungerToday.org), PAWS Chicago (PAWSChicago.org) and South Suburban Humane Society (SouthSuburbanHumane.org).

The Wolves, founded in 1994, have earned four league championships, arranged forever homes for more than 1,500 dogs through their Adopt-A-Dog program and raised more than $6 million via Chicago Wolves Charities. The Wolves are partners with the NHL's Carolina Hurricanes and play in the American Hockey League, which plans to launch its 2020-21 season on Friday, Feb. 5. To learn more about the organization, visit ChicagoWolves.com or call 1-800-THE-WOLVES.

