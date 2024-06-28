San Diego and Harvey Hoping to Maintain Momentum

Brandon Harvey and the San Diego Legion hope to enter the Major League Rugby Playoffs, presented by Sportsbreaks.com, on a high.

This Saturday evening, live on FS2, the Seattle Seawolves will travel to Snapdragon Stadium to take on the Legion in their regular season finale.

Both teams will then turn their attentions to knockout rugby and lifting the MLR Shield on Sunday, August 4.

Coming into this weekend's game with Western Conference rivals Seattle, San Diego can take extra confidence from their Week 17 win over division leaders, the Houston SaberCats.

Snapping the Texans' eight-game winning streak in the process of registering the 37-24 result, Harvey says there was a mood across the Legion camp in the run-in to the clash.

"Coming into this game, in the week of training, as a team, we trained very well, and I had a good feeling going into the game," Harvey said.

"There was a lot of confidence going into that game.

"We knew exactly what we wanted to do and did what we trained for in previous weeks.

"Coming away with that win at home against them is a super confidence booster.

"I think it brings a lot of momentum, especially into this week. Hopefully, we get the win this week and then go into the playoffs.

"We couldn't ask for much more, and the momentum it brings us coming into the playoffs is amazing."

MADE AT CARDIFF MET

Harvey's professional career follows three years of studying at Cardiff Metropolitan University in the United Kingdom.

While studying Sports Management in Wales' capital city, the 22-year-old played in one of the United Kingdom's top university teams.

The same university that helped nurture Old Glory DC's Ethan McVeigh and Anthem RC's Steffan Crimp, Harvey is the latest of the Cyncoed Campus's production line.

A bruising lock forward stood at 6'6Ã¢â¬Â³ and almost 120kg; he is certainly a presence.

Bringing everything he learned in those three years, Harvey believes that by immersing himself overseas, his rugby has reaped the rewards.

"I had a decent first year and made it on the first team," Harvey explained.

"Then, in the second or third year, being around those great players that have come from (Gallagher) Premiership teams that play for Wales, England, and Scotland under-20s, there are a lot of experienced players and coaches at that level.

"It helped my career, playing style, and understanding of the game."

From the moment he arrived on the West Coast, Carolina native Harvey felt right back home.

With new USA Eagles captain Greg Peterson to call upon for advice, the lock forward has grown in stature with every minute played in three outings.

While early with the club, these weeks have already reinforced the youngster's decision to call San Diego home.

"I have been here for almost two months now," Harvey said.

" I feel like I am well-prepped and well-coached to have the confidence to go into any game we play and do my best.

"They are probably one of the most well-known teams in the States.

They got to the final last year, and the types of players on the team offer so much to learn from. it is a great group of guys.

"I told everyone in the first few weeks I was here that I did not once feel out of place.

"As soon as I got here, I felt very welcomed by everyone, and everyone was very cool to me, and I got along with everyone."

POSTSEASON READY

Following this weekend's encounter with the Seawolves, Harvey and his teammates, who are not on international duty, will quietly prepare for Playoff rugby.

It will be three works of hard work and dedication that will largely go unseen as Test rugby rages on.

Hoping that this year will be the first time the Southern California club will lift the Shield after so many close calls.

Due to facing this weekend's Pacific Northwest opponents again in the Conference Semifinals, Saturday will be a measuring stick for that winner-takes-all encounter.

Until then, Danny Lee's side is looking for more of the same against Seattle to keep the momentum rolling.

"We are hoping for a similar game like Houston," Harvey said.

"To dominate in all areas of the game that we can: defensively, in attack, at the set piece. Everything.

"Similar to the game against Houston, we want to dominate in all aspects of the game.

"We have a mission of being the best forward pack in the league and going up against Houston last week.

"It was a very good forward pack, and we have proved that we can get down and front up with any forward pack in the league.

