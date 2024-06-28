50 College Rugby Players in North America Selected and Invited to MLR Rising
June 28, 2024 - Major League Rugby (MLR) News Release
MLR Rising, an evolution of the Collegiate Rugby Shield, will allow the top young college rugby talent in North America to showcase their skills in front of MLR personnel ahead of the fifth annual MLR College Draft. The inaugural MLR Rising will be held July 8-13, 2024, at Mary Washington University in Fredericksburg, Virginia. This event is being launched to:
Provide an opportunity for the top 50 college rugby players in North America, selected and invited by MLR, to showcase their talent in front of MLR Teams.
Allow the athletes to be immersed in a professional rugby training environment - including practices, workshops, and games - to simulate life in the MLR.
Build on the pathway between MLR and college rugby in North America.
50 College Players Invited and Selected
Loosehead Prop
Name School
Jesse Robert Emerson Grand Canyon University
Daniel George Bray University of California, Santa Barbara
Asher Webb Lindenwood University
Miles Bell Michigan State University
Hooker
Name School
Jordan Auger University of Victoria
Neil Jacob Trainor Queen's University
Matthew Conroy St Bonaventure University
Maximus McAlpin Clark The Ohio State University
Nicholas Miglioranzi Sydorowitz University of Mary Washington
Tighthead
Name School
James Norman Aitken St. Bonaventure
Patrick Maurice Beattie California State University Long Beach
Connor Richard WIlliams ` University of Ottawa
Damon James Mt St Mary's University
Second Row
Name School
Raymond Lawrence Santiago Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute
Christopher Ott Jensvold University of Louisville
Matthew H Reed Life University
James Dale Reed III Life University
Le'Donn Mathis Lindenwood University
Daniel L Blanc University of Mary Washington
Back Row
Name School
Matthew Carrion Life University
Nicholas E Andiarena Adrian College
Jack Brown University of Arizona
Calvin Michael Ihrig Lindenwood University
Jake Chandler Kinneeveauk University of Utah
Sam Tsoi Trinity Western University
Joseph A O'Brien Saint John's University
Parker Anderson University of Louisville
Kaipono Kayoshi Saint Mary's College of California
Scrum-half
Name School
George Schwind O'Brien University of Arizona
Christopher William Islip Gamage University of Victoria
Aidan Scott Ridgway Arkansas State University
Jacob Bourne University of British Columbia
Emmanuel Lai Santa Clara University
Fly-Half
Name School
Cale White University of Mary Washington
Alex Park Texas A&M
Center
Name School
Calvin Liulamaga Central Washington University
Shane David Rikley-Krindle University of Victoria
Stuart K Duncan University of Mary Washington
Michael Otto Sanderson Elon University
Peyton Justin Wall Indiana University
Stephin Alberts Lindenwood University
Wing
Name School
Isaiah L Saldana Central Washington University
Jack Lloyd Morris University of Guelph
Kyle Stokley Sam Houston State University
Elijah Thomas St Thomas University
Brendan Bennett UT San Antonio
Ashawnty Staples Notre Dame College
Fullback
Name School
Hunter Dean Simons Ohio State University
Sebastian Schefermann Mary Washington University
Unavailable
Hunter Chuhlantseff Saint Mary's College of California
Devon Micheal Roosna University of Louisville
Alexander Amid Hernandez Marian University
Lleyton Christian Delzell Saint Mary's College of California
Aidan Warwick King Pennsylvania State University
Inoke Waqavesi Saint Mary's College of California
Erich Storti Saint Mary's College of California
Darius Law Life University
Jake Negrete Saint Mary's College of California
Oscar William Cook Treacy Central Washington University
Jeron Wayne Pantor Life University
Registration deadline for the MLR Draft is August 6.
