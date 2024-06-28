50 College Rugby Players in North America Selected and Invited to MLR Rising

MLR Rising, an evolution of the Collegiate Rugby Shield, will allow the top young college rugby talent in North America to showcase their skills in front of MLR personnel ahead of the fifth annual MLR College Draft. The inaugural MLR Rising will be held July 8-13, 2024, at Mary Washington University in Fredericksburg, Virginia. This event is being launched to:

Provide an opportunity for the top 50 college rugby players in North America, selected and invited by MLR, to showcase their talent in front of MLR Teams.

Allow the athletes to be immersed in a professional rugby training environment - including practices, workshops, and games - to simulate life in the MLR.

Build on the pathway between MLR and college rugby in North America.

50 College Players Invited and Selected

Loosehead Prop

Name School

Jesse Robert Emerson Grand Canyon University

Daniel George Bray University of California, Santa Barbara

Asher Webb Lindenwood University

Miles Bell Michigan State University

Hooker

Name School

Jordan Auger University of Victoria

Neil Jacob Trainor Queen's University

Matthew Conroy St Bonaventure University

Maximus McAlpin Clark The Ohio State University

Nicholas Miglioranzi Sydorowitz University of Mary Washington

Tighthead

Name School

James Norman Aitken St. Bonaventure

Patrick Maurice Beattie California State University Long Beach

Connor Richard WIlliams ` University of Ottawa

Damon James Mt St Mary's University

Second Row

Name School

Raymond Lawrence Santiago Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

Christopher Ott Jensvold University of Louisville

Matthew H Reed Life University

James Dale Reed III Life University

Le'Donn Mathis Lindenwood University

Daniel L Blanc University of Mary Washington

Back Row

Name School

Matthew Carrion Life University

Nicholas E Andiarena Adrian College

Jack Brown University of Arizona

Calvin Michael Ihrig Lindenwood University

Jake Chandler Kinneeveauk University of Utah

Sam Tsoi Trinity Western University

Joseph A O'Brien Saint John's University

Parker Anderson University of Louisville

Kaipono Kayoshi Saint Mary's College of California

Scrum-half

Name School

George Schwind O'Brien University of Arizona

Christopher William Islip Gamage University of Victoria

Aidan Scott Ridgway Arkansas State University

Jacob Bourne University of British Columbia

Emmanuel Lai Santa Clara University

Fly-Half

Name School

Cale White University of Mary Washington

Alex Park Texas A&M

Center

Name School

Calvin Liulamaga Central Washington University

Shane David Rikley-Krindle University of Victoria

Stuart K Duncan University of Mary Washington

Michael Otto Sanderson Elon University

Peyton Justin Wall Indiana University

Stephin Alberts Lindenwood University

Wing

Name School

Isaiah L Saldana Central Washington University

Jack Lloyd Morris University of Guelph

Kyle Stokley Sam Houston State University

Elijah Thomas St Thomas University

Brendan Bennett UT San Antonio

Ashawnty Staples Notre Dame College

Fullback

Name School

Hunter Dean Simons Ohio State University

Sebastian Schefermann Mary Washington University

Unavailable

Hunter Chuhlantseff Saint Mary's College of California

Devon Micheal Roosna University of Louisville

Alexander Amid Hernandez Marian University

Lleyton Christian Delzell Saint Mary's College of California

Aidan Warwick King Pennsylvania State University

Inoke Waqavesi Saint Mary's College of California

Erich Storti Saint Mary's College of California

Darius Law Life University

Jake Negrete Saint Mary's College of California

Oscar William Cook Treacy Central Washington University

Jeron Wayne Pantor Life University

Registration deadline for the MLR Draft is August 6.

