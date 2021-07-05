San Antonio's Adrian Martinez Named Double-A Central Pitcher of the Week

July 5, 2021 - Double-A Central League (AA Central) - San Antonio Missions News Release







SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio Missions pitcher Adrian Martinez has been named the Double-A Central Pitcher of the Week for June 28-July 4, announced by the league today. He is the first Missions pitcher to win an award this season. This is the first time Martinez has been recognized with an award in his professional career.

He joins Jack Suwinski as the second Missions player to win an award in 2021. Suwinski won Player of the Week in late May.

The right-hander threw six innings of no-hit baseball on Friday, July 2nd against the Corpus Christi Hooks. It was his longest no-hit bid of his career. He walked two batters and struck out nine while finishing one shy of tying his career high in strikeouts. At one point in the game, he retired 17 straight batters.

Martinez began the year in the starting rotation for the Missions. He had made five consecutive relief appearances once Reggie Lawson joined the team. This was his first start June 3rd.

With the win Friday night, he improved his record to 3-3 on the year and dropped his ERA to 3.04. He has pitched 11.1 consecutive scoreless innings. Martinez currently leads the pitching staff with 54 strikeouts in 47.1 innings pitched. His 3.04 ERA is the fifth best in the Double-A Central.

Martinez and the Missions return to action on Tuesday July 6th at home against the Springfield Cardinals.

The San Antonio Missions are the Double-A affiliate for the San Diego Padres. This is the 119th professional season for the San Antonio Missions. Tickets are on sale now at the Wolff Stadium Box Office or online at samissions.com. Season seat memberships are available now by calling 210-675-PARK (7275).

• Discuss this story on the Double-A Central League message board...





Double-A Central League Stories from July 5, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.