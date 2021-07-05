CC Busts Slump, Olczak Slams Door

SAN ANTONIO - Back-to-back home runs by Alex McKenna and Scott Manea in the first and a Pedro León grand slam in the third helped build a 9-0 lead needed for the Hooks' 10-8 Independence Day triumph over the Missions before 5,272 fans - the largest crowd of the year at Nelson Wolff Stadium.

Leon's opposite-field blast to right was his second slam of the season, and the fifth for Corpus Christi. Sunday marked a return to the lineup for León, who missed the last eight games. The 23-year-old Cuban prospect is bound for the MLB Futures Game in Denver this weekend.

San Antonio plated three in the third and netted three consecutive singles to start the fifth, knocking Hooks lefty Jonathan Bermudez out of a 9-4 contest.

Devin Conn restored order for Corpus Christi, striking out four of the six men he faced. Tommy DeJuneas posted a zero in the seventh but ran into trouble in the eighth. The first five Missions reached, including Jack Suwinski, who lined a two-run single into left to bring the home club within a run at 9-8.

Jon Olczak stranded Suwinski at second by dispatching three consecutive batters to end the eighth.

Korey Lee, who cracked a two-run double in the first, added a key insurance marker in the ninth with his seventh Double-A homer, No. 10 on the season. Lee has plated 18 runs in 17 games with the Hooks.

Olczak sidestepped a Michael Curry double in the ninth to nail down his fifth save in as many chances.

The Hooks, who garnered a split in the Alamo City, are off Monday before opening a 12-game home stand Tuesday night vs. Midland at Whataburger Field.

