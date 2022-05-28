San Antonio Plates Eight Runs in Friday Night Defeat of Frisco

SAN ANTONIO - The Flying Chanlas collected 16 hits while scoring eight runs in a Friday night take down of Los Quesos Frisco. Six of the nine Chanclas starters recorded multi-hit games on Friday night. Both clubs are now tied for the lead in the Texas League South.

It was a pitcher's duel early on between the Flying Chanclas and Los Quesos Frisco. Moises Lugo shut down the Frisco offense in the first two innings while Cole Ragans returned the favor towards the Chanclas.

The top of the third inning saw the Flying Chanclas jump ahead and gain the first lead of the game. Chandler Seagle hit a one-out single to record the first base hit of the game for either club. He was thrown out trying to steal second base. With no one on and two outs, Korry Howell extended the inning with a single. He came around to score from first on a double from Esteury Ruiz. Ruiz stole third base and Connor Hollis drew a walk to continue to put pressure on Ragans. The southpaw retired Domingo Leyba to end the threat. The Flying Chanclas took a 1-0 lead.

Frisco quickly responded and tied things up in the bottom of the third inning. Kellen Strahm drew a one-out walk and Lugo was replaced by Osvaldo Hernandez. A wild pitch from Hernandez allowed Strahm to advance to third base. A fielding error from Juan Fernandez allowed Strahm to come around to score.

San Antonio took a 3-1 lead after scoring two runs in the top of the fourth inning. Thomas Milone and Jorge Ona hit back-to-back singles. A wild pitch from Ragans moved both runners into scoring position. Chris Givin grounded out which allowed Milone to score. Chandler Seagle drove in Ona with a single to left field. The Flying Chanclas took a 3-1 lead.

The Flying Chanclas added to their lead in the top of the eighth inning. Connor Hollis hit a lead-off home run. His fifth long ball of the season made it a 4-1 San Antonio lead.

San Antonio improved their lead significantly after scoring four runs on five hits in the top of the ninth inning. Korry Howell hit a lead-off homer. Esteury Ruiz reached base on a bunt single and Domingo Leyba hit a single into left field. Juan Fernandez hit a single to score Ruiz. After loading the bases, Chris Givin drove in two runs with a single to left field. The Chanclas held an 8-1 advantage.

Post-Game Notes

With the win, San Antonio improves to 23-20 on the season

Korry Howell (#14 Padres prospect): 2-4, HR, 2 R, RBI, K

Kevin Kopps (#15 Padres prospect): 0.2 IP, ER, BB, 3 K

Tirso Ornelas (#24 Padres prospect): DNP

Esteury Ruiz (#30 Padres prospect): 2-4, 2B, RBI, R, BB, SB, CS, 2 K

The San Antonio Missions will continue their six-game series with the Frisco RoughRiders on Saturday, May 28th. Right-hander Lake Bachar (0-0, 1.29) is scheduled to start for the Missions. Right-hander Zak Kent (0-1, 5.82) is scheduled to start for the RoughRiders. First pitch is expected at 6:35 p.m.

The San Antonio Missions are the Double-A affiliate for the San Diego Padres. This is the 120th professional season for the San Antonio Missions. Single game tickets are available now and can be purchased online or at the 1st Base Box Office. Season seat memberships are available now. For more information call 210-675-PARK (7275) or visit samissions.com.

