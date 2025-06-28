San Antonio FC vs. Union Omaha - Game Highlights
June 28, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1) YouTube Video
00:00:00 - by San Antonio FC 00:00:09 - by Union Omaha 00:00:14 - Kick Off by Union Omaha 00:00:29 - DefensiveAct by Charlie Ostrem 00:00:44 - Short Goal by Jake LaCava 00:01:24 - Shot by Ryen Jiba 00:01:38 - Cross by Charlie Ostrem 00:01:53 - Shot by Prosper Kasim 00:02:10 - Pass by Luke Haakenson 00:02:20 - DefensiveAct by Max Schneider 00:02:32 - Shot by Joe Gallardo 00:02:59 - Pass by Prosper Kasim 00:03:11 - Shot by Ryan Becher 00:03:32 - Pass by Max Schneider 00:03:40 - Shot by Joe Gallardo 00:03:59 - End Period by Union Omaha 00:04:10 - Start Period by San Antonio FC 00:04:23 - Pass by Almir Soto 00:04:32 - Pass by Mitchell Taintor 00:04:42 - Shot by Nicky Hernandez 00:05:01 - Pass by Lucio Berrón 00:05:09 - Shot by Luke Haakenson 00:05:20 - DefensiveAct by Mitchell Taintor 00:05:33 - Pass by Jimmy Medranda 00:05:44 - Shot by Dmitrii Erofeev 00:06:05 - Pass by Nelson Flores 00:06:14 - Shot by Juan Agudelo 00:06:39 - Shot by Luis Paredes 00:07:31 - End Match by San Antonio FC
