San Antonio FC vs. Union Omaha - Game Highlights

June 28, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1) YouTube Video







00:00:00 - by San Antonio FC 00:00:09 - by Union Omaha 00:00:14 - Kick Off by Union Omaha 00:00:29 - DefensiveAct by Charlie Ostrem 00:00:44 - Short Goal by Jake LaCava 00:01:24 - Shot by Ryen Jiba 00:01:38 - Cross by Charlie Ostrem 00:01:53 - Shot by Prosper Kasim 00:02:10 - Pass by Luke Haakenson 00:02:20 - DefensiveAct by Max Schneider 00:02:32 - Shot by Joe Gallardo 00:02:59 - Pass by Prosper Kasim 00:03:11 - Shot by Ryan Becher 00:03:32 - Pass by Max Schneider 00:03:40 - Shot by Joe Gallardo 00:03:59 - End Period by Union Omaha 00:04:10 - Start Period by San Antonio FC 00:04:23 - Pass by Almir Soto 00:04:32 - Pass by Mitchell Taintor 00:04:42 - Shot by Nicky Hernandez 00:05:01 - Pass by Lucio Berrón 00:05:09 - Shot by Luke Haakenson 00:05:20 - DefensiveAct by Mitchell Taintor 00:05:33 - Pass by Jimmy Medranda 00:05:44 - Shot by Dmitrii Erofeev 00:06:05 - Pass by Nelson Flores 00:06:14 - Shot by Juan Agudelo 00:06:39 - Shot by Luis Paredes 00:07:31 - End Match by San Antonio FC







United Soccer League One Stories from June 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.