San Antonio FC Draws Houston Dynamo 2 in Final Preseason Friendly

March 1, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

San Antonio FC News Release







SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio FC capped off an unbeaten preseason slate following a 1-1 draw against Houston Dynamo 2 Saturday.

Dmitrii Erofeev put SAFC on the board first, taking in a long pass from Mitchell Taintor and chipping it over the Dynamo goalkeeper to grab a 1-0 lead heading into halftime.

Houston leveled the match midway through the second half to take away the 1-1 draw. SAFC finishes its preseason schedule undefeated at 4-0-2, posting 12 goals by seven different goal scorers.

Scoring Summary:

SAFC: 1-0, Dmitrii Erofeev (Assisted by Mitchell Taintor)

HOU: 1-1

Next Up

The 10th anniversary season presented by Toyota will open against Monterey Bay F.C. Saturday, March 8 at Toyota Field. Tickets are on sale now at SanAntonioFC.com or on the SAFC app.

SAFC Starting XI: Richard Sanchez, Mitchell Taintor, Alex Crognale, Jimmy Medranda, Shannon Gomez, Almir Soto, Trialist, Jorge Hernandez, Dmitrii Erofeev, Jake LaCava, Juan Agudelo

