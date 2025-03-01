Loudoun United Ignites in Second Half to Top Richmond
March 1, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Loudoun United FC News Release
Leesburg, VA - Loudoun United Football Club score four second-half goals to beat Richmond Kickers 4-2 at Segra Field in the club's final preseason match of the season. The Red-and-White finish preseason with a 3-1-1 record and a total of 18 goals scored.
Match Summary
Loudoun United Football Club end the preseason stretch with a 4-2 victory over League One side Richmond Kickers at Segra Field. Loudoun United dominated possession in the first half of play and recorded three chances on goal from Kwame Awuah, Abdellatif Aboukoura, and Jacob Erlandson, however, were unable to find the back of the net in a back-and-forth first half. The first half ended in a draw at 0-0.
Loudoun United opened the scoring just a minute into the second half after Abdellatif Aboukoura dribbled through the Richmond backline and found Riley Bidois just inside the 18-yard box who broke the tie and gave LUFC a one-goal lead. Richmond responded in the 64th minute with a cross into the box, which was headed in by Justin Sukow to tie the game at 1-1. The Red-and-White answered quickly, however, this time with two goals in four minutes from Bidois, his second of the match, and the next from Aaron Hurge in the 69th minute of play. Loudoun United kept the pressure on and maintained possession, allowing a trialist to get onto the score sheet and giving the Red-and-White a three-goal lead with just over 10 minutes left to play. Richmond found a late consolation, scoring their second of the day, this time by Emiliano Terzaghi. The match finished 4-2 in favor of Loudoun United.
Loudoun United Football Club starts the USL Championship regular season next Saturday on the road against Birmingham Legion FC at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, AL.
Starting XI
Hugo Fauroux, Kwame Awuah, Jacob Erlandson, Yanis Leerman, Keegan Tingey, Drew Skundrich, Tommy McCabe, Florian Valot, Abdellatif Aboukoura, Wesley Leggett, Zach Ryan.
Scoring Summary
Riley Bidois (Abdellatif Aboukoura) - LDN
Justin Sukow - RICH
Riley Bidois (Tommy McCabe) - LDN
Aaron Hurge (Florian Valot) - LDN
Trialist (unassisted) - LDN
Emiliano Terzaghi - RICH
