San Antonio FC Defeats Corpus Christi FC 3-1

February 15, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tex. - San Antonio FC grabbed a 3-1 victory over Corpus Christi FC Saturday to stay undefeated in preseason competition.

Juan Agudelo scored a brace in the first half with a pair of headed scores to put SAFC up 2-0 heading into the break.

Diogo Pacheco capitalized off a defensive giveaway in the opposing box to give San Antonio some extra insurance before the hosts were able to get on the board with a late score.

Scoring Summary:

SAFC: 1-0 Juan Agudelo (Assisted by Jorge Hernandez) 29'

SAFC: 2-0 Juan Agudelo (Assisted by Luke Haakenson) 39'

SAFC: 3-0 Diogo Pacheco 73'

CCFC: 3-1 86'

Next Up

San Antonio FC hosts El Paso Locomotive FC in a preseason friendly Saturday, Feb. 22 at Toyota Field. The 10th anniversary season presented by Toyota will open against Monterey Bay F.C. Saturday, March 8 at Toyota Field. Tickets for both matches are on sale now at SanAntonioFC.com or on the SAFC app.

SAFC Starting XI: Richard Sanchez, Mitchell Taintor, Alex Crognale, Alexis Souahy, Jimmy Medranda, Mohamed Omar, Nicky Hernandez, Luke Haakenson, Jorge Hernandez, Jake LaCava, Juan Agudelo

