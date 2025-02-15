Hounds Kickoff Time Sunday Moved to 2:30

February 15, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

The start time for Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC's preseason match against Columbus Crew 2 on Sunday, Feb. 16 has been moved to 2:30 p.m.

The match is still scheduled to be played at Highmark Stadium, and admission is free to the general public. There will be media availability with coaches and select players after the match.

