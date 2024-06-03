San Antonio FC Acquires Forward Jake LaCava Via Transfer from Charleston Battery

SAN ANTONIO â¯- San Antonio FC has acquired forward Jake LaCava via transfer from Charleston Battery on a multi-year deal, pending league and federation approval. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"We are pleased to announce the acquisition of attacker Jake LaCava," said SAFC Head Coach Alen Marcina. "Throughout his young career, Jake has consistently demonstrated the winning mentality we seek in our players. He is a direct and relentless attacker, with a proven ability to both score and create opportunities for his teammates. His commitment to pressing actions is unwavering. Jake is a great fit for our team identity and club culture."

LaCava began his career in USL Championship with New York Red Bulls II in 2020. He was loaned to the Tampa Bay Rowdies in 2022, breaking out for 12 goals and five assists in 37 appearances and ending the season as a USL Championship Young Player of the Year Finalist. He was then acquired by Inter Miami CF in 2023, appearing with the club's MLS Next Pro team in six matches before returning to Tampa Bay on loan. LaCava signed with Charleston Battery ahead of the 2024 season, appearing in 12 matches across all competitions for the club.

A native of New Milford, Connecticut, LaCava grew up playing with the academy squads at Barça Residency Academy in Arizona, LA Galaxy and New York Red Bulls. He was also called into camps for the United States U-16 and U-18 national teams.

San Antonio FC renews its Copa Tejas rivalry with El Paso Locomotive FC Wednesday, June 5. Kickoff from Toyota Field is set for 8:00 p.m. CT, and the match will be broadcast nationally on CBS Sports Network. This season is presented by Toyota.

