Indy Eleven Partners with Spokenote to Deliver Dynamic Video Messages to Fans

June 3, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS - Indy Eleven and Spokenote are excited to announce a partnership to bring fans closer to Indiana's pro soccer team through an innovative new program. Utilizing Spokenote's engaging platform, Indy Eleven will deliver dynamic video messages directly to fans using coasters placed in area pubs, bars, and restaurants.

This unique initiative will see coasters embedded with Spokenote codes that, when scanned, will provide fans with exclusive video content from Indy Eleven. These videos will be updated throughout the season to ensure fans receive the latest team news, updates, and special messages.

Key Highlights of the Program:

â Dynamic Video Content: Fans will have access to constantly updated video messages, keeping them informed and engaged with the latest team news and events.

â Interactive Fan Experience: The use of Spokenote's technology transforms a simple coaster into an interactive experience, bringing fans closer to the action.

â Local Engagement: By placing these coasters in pubs, bars, and restaurants across the area, Indy Eleven is fostering a sense of community and engaging local businesses.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with Spokenote on this innovative project," said Brad Hauter, Vice President of Marketing of Indy Eleven. "This partnership allows us to engage with our fans in a unique and interactive way, providing them with up-to-date content and enhancing their overall experience."

Spokenote's innovative platform has revolutionized the way video messages are shared, and this partnership with Indy Eleven is a testament to its versatility and impact.

"We are excited to work with Indy Eleven to bring their fans closer to the team," said John Wechsler, Founder & CEO of Spokenote. "Our platform is designed to create memorable experiences, and this initiative perfectly aligns with our mission to connect people through dynamic video content."

Fans can look forward to finding these special coasters in participating pubs, bars, and restaurants starting Memorial Day weekend. Be sure to scan the Spokenote code on your next visit to enjoy the latest updates from Indy Eleven.

