San Antonio Falls to Corpus Christi in Extra Innings

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Missions left 12 runners on base in a 3-2 loss to the Hooks on Wednesday night. Grae Kessinger walked it off in the 10th inning for Corpus Christi.

After two scoreless innings, the San Antonio Missions took an early lead and scored a run in the top of the third inning. With two outs in the inning, Kyle Overstreet hit his third home run of the year. It was his first long ball since June 2nd.

The lead did not last long as Corpus Christi scored twice in the bottom of the fourth inning. Korey Lee began the inning with a double. Marty Costes drove in Lee with a single to center field. Costes advanced to third base on the play due to a fielding error from Jose Azocar. Costes scored on a sacrifice fly from Jake Adams. The Hooks took a 2-1 lead.

Ethan Elliott was the starting pitcher for the Missions and made his Double-A debut. The left-hander pitched 5.2 innings while allowing two runs (one earned). He surrendered five hits and struck out five batters.

The Missions used the long ball to tie the game in the top of the sixth inning. With new pitcher Joe Record in the game, Jack Suwinski connected on his 14th home run of the season.

Henry Henry and James Reeves combined for 2.1 scoreless innings without allowing a baserunner. Nick Kuzia pitched a scoreless ninth inning before the game went to extra innings.

In the top of the 10th inning, Eguy Rosario was the runner at second base. The Missions offense left him stranded at second base.

In the bottom of the inning, Kuzia struck out the first batter he faced. The Missions chose to intentionally walk Pedro Leon. A wild pitch from Kuzia allowed both runners to advance. Joe Perez drew a walk to load the bases. Lee ended the game with an RBI single to left field. Kuzia fell to 2-5 on the year.

Post-Game Notes

- With the loss, San Antonio falls to 29-32 on the season

- Eguy Rosario (#18 Padres prospect): 0-5

- Ethan Elliott (AA Debut): 5.2 IP, 5 H, 2 R (ER), 2 BB, 5 K

- Missions hitters: 1-for-16 with runners in scoring position

The Missions continue their six-game series against Corpus Christi on Thursday, July 15th. Right-hander Jordan Humphreys (0-0, 8.22) for the Missions. Right-hander Brett Daniels (1-5, 7.62) is scheduled to pitch for the Hooks. First pitch will be at 6:35 p.m.

