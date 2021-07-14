Lee Delivers Walk-Off in Extras

CORPUS CHRISTI - Hooks catcher Korey Lee provided the heroics Wednesday with a 10th-inning walk-off single to beat the San Antonio Missions, 3-2, at Whataburger Field.

Lee stepped up with the bases loaded and one out against Nick Kuzia and lofted a single to left field to score Grae Kessinger.

It was 2-2 entering extras due in part to a pair of solo homers by the Missions' Kyle Overstreet and Jack Suwinski.

The Hooks scored two in the fourth after a two-base error by center fielder Jose Azocar. Missions starter Ethan Elliott was charged with one of the runs over 5.2 innings in his Double-A debut.

Hunter Brown struck out eight in one-run 4.0 frames and Joe Record matched him with 4.0 one-run stanzas. Felipe Tejada worked a scoreless 10th to earn the win.

The teams meet again on Thirsty Thursday with righty Brett Daniels on the hill.

