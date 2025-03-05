San Antonio Brahmas and KLRN Launch Second 1st & Goal Reading Program

March 5, 2025 - United Football League (UFL)

San Antonio Brahmas News Release







SAN ANTONIO, TX - The San Antonio Brahmas and KLRN are teaming up for a second straight season of their reading program - 1st & GOAL - to promote literacy and encourage students to read. Parents and Educators can enroll school-aged children in the program by visiting http://www.theufl.com/san-antonio-brahmas-reading-program.

Students can earn a "reading touchdown" by completing reading goals set by their educator. Each student who makes it through the program will earn one (1) complimentary ticket to one (1) 2025 Brahmas regular season game, in addition to other great prizes. Families have the ability to purchase additional discounted tickets to celebrate all the hard work their student achieved.

"With the successful launch of the 1st & Goal Reading program last year, we're excited to resume our partnership with KLRN, PBS San Antonio and continue encouraging kids to read," said Evan Ashton, San Antonio Brahmas VP of Team Business and Event Operations. "We are committed to making a positive impact for our fans and our city through community initiatives."

During the 2024 Brahmas season, 101 schools, libraries and clubs participated and 866 classrooms overall. There were 13,000 students who completed the program.

Learn more about the 1st & GOAL reading program and enroll by visiting www.theufl.com/san-antonio-brahmas-reading-program.

