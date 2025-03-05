St. Louis Unites with Leadership Huddle Powered by Verizon Business

March 5, 2025 - United Football League (UFL)

St. Louis Battlehawks News Release







The St. Louis Battlehawks hosted its Leadership Huddle, powered by Verizon Business, a quarterly event series in partnership with United Way of Greater St. Louis designed to inspire and connect professionals across sports, philanthropy, and business. With thought-provoking discussions, power networking, and engaging panel sessions, the event fostered meaningful connections and career insights for the St. Louis community.

Leadership Huddle began with a discussion encompassing community impact, leadership and innovation with dynamic industry leaders: Solomon Alexander, Foundation Director of the St. Louis Sports Commission; Laura St. George, Director of Development and Marketing at Sunnyhill, Inc.; and Jeff Wade, Executive Director of the Asian American Chamber of Commerce of St. Louis.

United Way of Greater St. Louis President and CEO Michelle D. Tucker took the stage for a fireside chat, during which she shared invaluable insight on marketing, positioning and the necessity of being of service.

But Leadership Huddle wasn't just about conversation-it was about action. The event served as a platform to unite professionals, open doors for new collaborations, and strengthen the business ecosystem in St. Louis. From aspiring entrepreneurs to seasoned executives, participants left energized and ready to take their next steps.

The St. Louis Battlehawks remain committed to fostering leadership and professional development within the community. Stay tuned for our next Leadership Huddle in June, as we continue to bring people together to elevate St. Louis as a hub for sports, community service, and business excellence.

