Samuel Basallo Named Eastern League Player of the Week

August 26, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Bowie, M.D. - Catcher Samuel Basallo of the Bowie Baysox, Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, was named the Eastern League Player of the Week for August 20-25, as announced by Minor League Baseball.

Basallo batted .421 (8-for-19) with three doubles, a home run and six RBI vs Erie this week. The Orioles No. 3 prospect recorded a hit in every game of the series, including two multi-hit games. He drove in three RBI on Sunday with a two-run homer, his 16th of the season, and a sacrifice fly. In the series, he also drew more walks (6) than strikeouts (3) against SeaWolves pitching.

MLB's No. 11 prospect finished the week in the top three among Eastern League leaders in RBI (T-2nd), walks (T-2nd), extra base hits (T-2nd, 4), slugging percentage (3rd, .737), OPS (3rd, 1.256), total bases (3rd, 14) and doubles (T-3rd, 3).

Basallo is the second Baysox hitter to be named Eastern League Player of the Week this season. It's the second consecutive week a Baysox hitter has been named Eastern League Player of the Week after Dylan Beavers was named for the week of August 13-18.

The 20-year-old signed with the Orioles as an international free agent on January 15, 2021. The Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic native is in his second season with the Baysox after being promoted to Bowie last September.

The Baysox begin a six-game road trip against the Akron RubberDucks tomorrow at 12:05 pm from Canal Park.

The Baysox return to Prince George's Stadium for the final homestand of the regular season on Tuesday, September 3 at 6:35 pm against the Harrisburg Senators.

