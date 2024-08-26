RubberDucks' Trenton Denholm Named Pitcher of the Week

August 26, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

(AKRON, OHIO) - Akron RubberDucks right-hander Trenton Denholm was named Eastern League Pitcher of the Week for Week 21, Aug. 19-25.

Denholm struck out six batters over eight scoreless innings of one-hit baseball in the RubberDucks' 2-0 win over the Harrisburg Senators on Wednesday, Aug. 21.

His eight innings pitched matched Aaron Davenport's eight innings on June 12 for longest start by a RubberDucks pitcher this season and was longest start by a RubberDucks pitcher at Canal Park since Julian Merryweather's eight innings on Aug. 10, 2016.

Denholm is the second member of the 2024 RubberDucks to be named Eastern League Pitcher of the Week this season. Doug Nikhazy earned pitcher of the week honors for Week 2 of the season. Milan Tolentino also earned Eastern League honors with the RubberDucks in 2024 after being named Eastern League Player of the Month for July.

A 2021 14th round pick out of UC Irvine, the 24-year-old Denholm is in his first season with the RubberDucks. In three starts with Akron since being promoted from Lake County, he is 2-1 with a 4.00 ERA and 14 strikeouts over 18 innings pitched. Overall this season between Lake County and Akron, Denholm is 11-3 with a 3.39 ERA and 109 strikeouts over 124.2 innings pitched.

In his last two starts with Akron, Denholm is 2-0 after allowing just one run while striking out 11 over 13 innings pitched. This is the second time this season Denholm has earned Pitcher of the Week honors after being named Midwest League Pitcher of the Week for the Week of May 6-12 for Lake County after tossing a seven-inning complete game on May 10.

The Akron RubberDucks continue their longest homestand of the season by welcoming the Bowie Baysox to Canal Park for a six-game series beginning on Tuesday, Aug. 27 at 12:05 p.m. Denholm is scheduled to start the series opener on Tuesday.

