Sam Harris, Hounds Part Ways

June 12, 2024 - Major League Rugby (MLR)

Chicago Hounds News Release







The Chicago Hounds organization would like to thank Sam Harris for his dedication and leadership over the past two seasons. At this time, the club and Sam have mutually agreed upon Sam stepping away from his Head Coach position.

Forwards Coach Rob Webber will act as Interim Head Coach for the remainder of the 2024 season.

"Sam has been an invaluable partner in building the Hounds organization from the ground up," stated CEO and General Manager James English. "I respect Sam tremendously and am grateful for the time and dedication he gave to the Hounds over the past two years. Sam will always have a special place with the Hounds family and we wish him nothing but success."

"I would like to thank everyone involved at the Hounds for their efforts and dedication," said Harris. "I would like to wish the players and staff best of luck for the quest towards the championship this season as well as love and happiness for the future."

• Discuss this story on the Major League Rugby message board...





Major League Rugby Stories from June 12, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.