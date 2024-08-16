Saltiban Smashes Walkoff Homer in 5-3 Victory

August 16, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

Clearwater Threshers News Release







CLEARWATER, FL - Devin Saltiban drove in four of five runs for the Clearwater Threshers (56-54, 13-31), including a walkoff homer in the tenth as the Threshers came back to beat the Tampa Tarpons (45-64, 21-22) 5-3 in extra innings on Friday night at BayCare Ballpark. Clearwater looks to build on an exciting win when they continue the series on Saturday.

Tampa plated two runs on a one-out single in the first to take the lead in the opening frame. The score remained 2-0 until the bottom of the fifth, when Carson DeMartini began the frame with a single off Tarpons starter Carlos Lagrange, who was then taken out of the game. He was replaced by lefty Rafelin Nivar, who was greeted by John Spikerman. DeMartini stole second and third on the first two pitches thrown by Nivar, and his third was hit for a double by Spikerman that plated DeMartini and halved the Tarpons lead.

With one out in the eighth inning, Avery Owusu-Asiedu got the Threshers started with a single to right. He moved to second on a wild pitch, and after a walk to Starlyn Caba, he advanced to third on a baljk from Tarpons reliever Aaron Nixon. Dante Nori beat out an infield hit to load the bases and chase Nixon from the game. He was replaced by Luis Pacheco, and Saltiban took Pacheco's first pitch into left field for a base hit. Owusu-Asiedu scored easily and Caba came in from second to give the Threshers a one-run lead.

Clearwater's lead was short-lived, however, as the Tarpons tied it out on a two-out double in the top of the eighth. The game was sent to extra innings after the Threshers stranded a run on third in the bottom of the ninth.

Tarpons reliever Jordy Luciano returned foir the top of the tenth inning with Nori starting on second base for the Threshers. The first pitch of the inning was torched by Saltiban for a walkoff home run as the Threshers won 5-3.

Danyony Pulido allowed two runs on two hits with four walks and six strikeouts in 5.0 innings of a no-decision. Titan Hayes struck out one of the three batters he faced as he retired the side in 1.0 inning. Tegan Cain struck out one batter and retired in order in 1.0 inning. A.J. Wilson allowed one run on one hit with one walk and one strikeout in 1.0 inning. Luis Avila (1-3) earned the win in 2.0 scoreless and hitless innings with one walk and two strikeouts.

Saltiban has eight RBIs over his four-game hit streak this series...Nori has recorded at least one hit in his first three games as a pro...The Threshers have won four games in walkoff fashion in 2024...Saltiban's home run was the first walkoff homer since Ricardo Rosario's on July Sixth of last season...Saltiban has recorded the last two walkoff hits for Clearwater...Avila earned his first win as a Thresher...The Threshers continue a six-game home series against the Tampa Tarpons on Saturday, August 17...First pitch will be at 6:30 PM EST...You can purchase Threshers tickets at ThreshersBaseball.com/tickets or by calling 727-467-4457...The Box Office at BayCare Ballpark is also open daily to purchase Threshers tickets...The hours are 10 AM-5 PM Monday through Friday and 10 AM-3 PM on Saturdays.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from August 16, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.