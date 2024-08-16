Five-Run Fifth Paces Dunedin in Fourth Straight Win Over Bradenton

BRADENTON, FL - Despite an early 3-0 lead, the Bradenton Marauders allowed six unanswered runs to the Dunedin Blue Jays, who won their fourth-straight game by a final score of 6-3 Friday night at LECOM Park.

In the bottom of the first inning, Bradenton threatened with runners on second and third after Duce Gourson walked and Yordany De Los Santos doubled to left. With two outs in the frame, Dunedin starter Gilberto Batista sent a wild pitch to the backstop that brought home Gourson to give the Marauders a 1-0 lead.

With one out in the bottom of the second, Javier Rivas grounded a single to left. The next hitter, Braylon Bishop roped a single to right that skipped under Dunedin right fielder Yhoangel Aponte's glove and rolled to the wall. On the error, Rivas scored from first, and Bishop circled the bases to extend the lead to 3-0.

Marauders right-hander Carlos Jimenez started strong, tossing four scoreless innings to begin his night. However, the Blue Jays rallied in the fifth after Brock Tibbitts singled and Eddie Micheletti walked. With two outs, Edward Duran lined an RBI double to left and Sean Keys sent a two-run double to center to tie the game at 3-3.

Jimenez finished the night allowing three earned runs over 4.2 innings of work.

With two outs still in the frame, Noah Takacs entered the game and surrendered a two-run homer to left off the bat of Yhoangel Aponte to cap a five-run inning that pushed Dunedin ahead 5-3.

In the top of the sixth, Dunedin played add on after Tibbitts doubled to left and advanced to third on an error. With one out in the inning, Nick Mitchell served a line drive to left. The left fielder Bishop made the diving play for the second out of the inning. Initially in his attempt to tag and score from third on the same play, Tibbitts was ruled out on a Bradenton appeal for leaving the base too early. However, after both umpires met for further review, the call was overturned giving the Blue Jays a 6-3 lead on the sacrifice fly.

Dunedin reliver Luis Torres (1-0) shutdown the Marauders throughout the middle innings fanning seven hitters over four-shutout frames. The left hander retired the first 12 hitters he faced in order as well.

The Marauders went down quietly over the final third of the game as Julio Ortiz tossed 2.2 scoreless innings to close out the night and hand Bradenton its fourth-straight loss.

The Marauders (46-66, 17-29) and Blue Jays (57-53, 23-21) continue their series on Saturday night at LECOM Park. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m., with pregame coverage beginning at 6:10 p.m. on the Marauders Broadcast Network.

