Salango Law Dirty Birds Light the Night Presented by Gomart Announces New Attractions and Promotions

November 1, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Charleston Dirty Birds News Release







(Charleston, WV) - The Charleston Dirty Birds are excited to announce the newest additions to Salango Law Light the Night Presented by GoMart, which begins two weeks from today. This year's event promises to be even brighter with the addition of 500,000 more lights, bringing the total to 2.5 million.

Families from all over can enjoy the newest rides, such as a carousel, ice bumper cars, the round-up, and a Rudoph-look-a-like mechanical reindeer. Kids can also enjoy more inflatables in the new Dusty Play Palace.

The ice bumper cars will be available during the new extended hours. The ice rink will be open from 12-2 for ice skating and 2-4 for bumper cars on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays.

"For this year's Salango Law Light the Night, we're thrilled to add 500,000 more lights along with exciting new rides and attractions," said Ben Salango, founder of Salango Law and Kanawha County Commissioner. "It's incredible to see this event grow and bring even more opportunities for visitors to enjoy memorable moments with friends and family."

This holiday event is also adding new carnival food items. Deep-fried Oreos, Reese's Cups, and Twinkies will all be available at concession stands.

"Enhancing the overall customer experience is our highest priority during Light the Night," said Dirty Birds General Manager Ben Blum. "We've doubled down on Carnival style attractions for fans and visitors to enjoy building upon what has now become West Virginia's largest holiday light festival."

The new experiences will be accompanied by new programs during the Light the Night, such as Choir of the Night. Attendees can enjoy caroling from choirs of local schools, churches, and clubs. Another new program, Community Organization of the Night, will continue from baseball season. The Dirty Birds are partnering with local charities every night to give them free tickets and an opportunity to host a table on the concourse and educate the community on their organization. For example, Mountaineer Food Bank will be the community organization of the night on November 18. That evening, attendees can bring in three canned food items and receive free entry into Light the Night.

"Light the Night brings the community together and highlights the vibrant spirit of Charleston," said Andy Shea, Owner and CEO of the Charleston Dirty Birds. "My entire staff and I are proud that the ballpark offers a community space for friends and family to gather at any time of the year."

Opening Night for Light the Night 2024 is November 15 and closing night will be January 1, 2025. Tickets are on sale now. For more information about the event or to buy tickets, visit dblightthenight.com.

